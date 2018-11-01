India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday brushed aside talks of MS Dhoni's T20I career coming to an end, saying that the former captain remains an integral member of the Indian team in limited-overs cricket.

Kohli made the comments following India's nine-wicket hammering of West Indies in the fifth one-dayer in Thiruvananthapuram, which helped the home team clinch the series 3-1.

"I think the selector has already explained what happened and I don't think I need to sit here and explain it more. I wasn't a part of that conversation but it is not what people are making out of it. I can assure you that he (Dhoni) is still a very integral part of this team and it was only about giving chance to others.

"I was not part of that conversation so... It is what the selectors explained. I think people are putting too much variables into the situation, which is not the case I can assure you of that. He's still a very integral part of this team and he just feels that in the T20 format, someone like Rishabh can get more chances," added Kohli.

"The selector felt that in T20 format, Rishabh Pant can be given a chance, he (Dhoni) anyway plays ODIs for us regularly. It was about giving chances to a youngster and it has nothing to do with what people are thinking and I as a captain can certainly assure you that," Kohli was quoted as saying according to a report on India Today.

The MSK Prasad-led selection panel had earlier announced the squads for the T20Is against West Indies and Australia, with Dhoni's exclusion from the two squads raising several eyebrows. Young wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been included in the two squads, with Dinesh Karthik acting as his back-up.

India take on West Indies in the 3-T20I series, with the first match taking place in Kolkata on 4 November. The second and third T20Is will take place on 6 and 11 November in Lucknow and Chennai respectively. Kohli has been rested for the series, with vice-captain Rohit Sharma leading the side in his stead.