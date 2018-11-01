First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 5th ODI Nov 01, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st T20I Oct 31, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 02, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ZIM in BAN Nov 03, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli explains MS Dhoni's exclusion from T20I squads, says former captain felt Rishabh Pant should get more chances

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday brushed aside talks of MS Dhoni's T20I career coming to an end, saying that the former captain remains an integral member of the Indian team in limited-overs cricket.

FirstCricket Staff, November 01, 2018

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday brushed aside talks of MS Dhoni's T20I career coming to an end, saying that the former captain remains an integral member of the Indian team in limited-overs cricket.

Kohli made the comments following India's nine-wicket hammering of West Indies in the fifth one-dayer in Thiruvananthapuram, which helped the home team clinch the series 3-1.

File image of India's captain Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. AP

File image of India's captain Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. AP

"I think the selector has already explained what happened and I don't think I need to sit here and explain it more. I wasn't a part of that conversation but it is not what people are making out of it. I can assure you that he (Dhoni) is still a very integral part of this team and it was only about giving chance to others.

"I was not part of that conversation so... It is what the selectors explained. I think people are putting too much variables into the situation, which is not the case I can assure you of that. He's still a very integral part of this team and he just feels that in the T20 format, someone like Rishabh can get more chances," added Kohli.

"The selector felt that in T20 format, Rishabh Pant can be given a chance, he (Dhoni) anyway plays ODIs for us regularly. It was about giving chances to a youngster and it has nothing to do with what people are thinking and I as a captain can certainly assure you that," Kohli was quoted as saying according to a report on India Today.

The MSK Prasad-led selection panel had earlier announced the squads for the T20Is against West Indies and Australia, with Dhoni's exclusion from the two squads raising several eyebrows. Young wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been included in the two squads, with Dinesh Karthik acting as his back-up.

India take on West Indies in the 3-T20I series, with the first match taking place in Kolkata on 4 November. The second and third T20Is will take place on 6 and 11 November in Lucknow and Chennai respectively. Kohli has been rested for the series, with vice-captain Rohit Sharma leading the side in his stead.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018

Tags : Australia Vs India, Cricket, Dinesh Karthik, India, India Vs West Indies, MS Dhoni, MSK Prasad, Rishabh Pant, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli, West Indies

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all