MS Dhoni excluded from India's T20I squad for Windies, Australia series; Rohit Sharma returns to Test team
MS Dhoni was excluded from India's T20I squad as selectors announced the side for T20I series against Windies and Australia.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Amid Congress protests, Supreme Court decides 'interim' CBI chief to remain in office, but without full power
-
Sri Lankan president appoints Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister after sacking Ranil Wickremesinghe
-
Leave No Trace review: Debra Granik returns with a subtle yet stirring drama about life on the fringes
-
ICICI Bank Q2 consolidated net profit falls 42% to Rs 1,205 cr, total income marginally up by 5.7% to Rs 31,915 cr
-
#MeToo in Carnatic music: Madras Music Academy's N Murali on addressing sexual harassment allegations against artists
-
Attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy: Andhra Pradesh govt sets up SIT to probe incident; TDP, YSR Congress trade charges
-
Home disadvantage? Why Pro Kabaddi League teams have found it hard to succeed on their own patch
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव: शिवराज का 13 साल सीएम रहना क्यों मुसीबत बन गया?
-
बीजेपी के बराबर सीटों पर ही लड़ेगी जेडीयू, पासवान खुश, कुशवाहा का क्या होगा ?
-
CBI Vs CBI: कौन हैं एके पटनायक, जिन्हें सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी है बड़ी जिम्मेदारी
-
CBI Vs CBI: नागेश्वर राव के 'हाथ' बांधने वाले SC के फैसले की बड़ी बातें
-
हालिया घटनाओं ने सीबीआई की विश्वसनीयता को खत्म कर दिया था: अरुण जेटली
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6707
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4145
|134
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2784
|121
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
MS Dhoni was excluded from India's T20I squad while captain Virat Kohli has been rested as MSK Prasad-led selection committee announced the squads for the upcoming T20I series against Windies, Australia as well as the Test squad for the series Down Under on Friday
Kohli has been rested for the WIndies T20I series and Rohit Sharma will be the captain in his absence. He will return for Australia tour.
File image of MS Dhoni. Reuters
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has received maiden call up to the Indian side as he has been included in the squad for T20I series against Windies.
Rohit has also returned to the Test side after missing out on the series against Afghanistan and England. Opener Murali Vijay, who was dropped midway through the England series has been recalled to the side, while Mayank Agarwal, who was part of the squad for the home Test series against Windies, has been excluded. Wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has been replaced by veteran Parthiv Patel for the Test series against Australia.
The selection committee also announced the India A squad for the first four-day match against New Zealand. Ajinkya Rahane was appointed the captain of the side.
Team for three T20I match series against Windies: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem
Team for three T20I match series against Australia: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit (vc), Shikhar, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed
Team for Four Test match series against Australia: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shami, Ishant, Umesh, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
India A team for First Four-Day game against New Zealand A: M Vijay, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Parthiv Patel (wk), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Md Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar,R Gurbani, Vijay Shankar,KS Bharath
The T20I series against Windies starts from 01 Novemeber at Kolkata. India have already won the two-match Test series by the margin of 2-0 and currently lead the five-match ODI series 1-0 with two matches played.
They will begin their tour of Australia with a three-match T20I series, which starts from 21 November at Brisbane, before playing a four-match Test series and three-match ODI series.
Schedule for T20I series against Windies:
01 November: 1st T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
06 November: 2nd T20I at Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11 November: 3rd T20I at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Schedule fro T20I series against Australia
21 November: 1st T20I at The Gabba, Brisbane
23 November: 2nd T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
25 November: 3rd T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Schedule for Test series against Australia:
06-10 December: 1st Test at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
14-18 December: 2nd Test at Perth Stadium, Perth
26-30 December: 3rd Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
03-07 January: 4th Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Updated Date:
Oct 26, 2018
Also See
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma tons help India demolish West Indies by eight wickets, take 1-0 lead in series
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli's match-winning ton underlines charm of classical, error-free batting, reaffirms his status as modern great
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli says Ambati Rayudu is the right person for No 4 slot