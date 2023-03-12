Virat Kohli registered his first Test century since 2019, his 28th overall in the format, as India progressed towards gaining a lead on Day four of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Coming into bat at number four following the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday, Kohli hit five fours en route to his century, that came in 241 deliveries.

Kohli was involved in 50-plus stands with Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and KS Bharat, and is currently involved in anunbeaten stand with Axar Patel for the sixth wicket.

Before this, Kohli had last hit a century against Bangladesh, during a home Test in November 2019.

At the time of writing this report, Kohli was unbeaten on 110, with India’s score reading 419/5, trailing Australia by 61 runs.

Twitterati were overjoyed by Kohli’s century. Here are some reactions to the former captain’s century:

Welcome back Virat Kohli. This is a test century well received in many quarters. No 28. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 12, 2023

What a pic – Steve Smith appreciating Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/idEsbj5Wkt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2023

Virat Kohli climbing the list! pic.twitter.com/pRx8NNgYWA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2023

This is Virat Kohli the batter. Has the power and the tools, and knows when to use what. Well played @imVkohli #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/TSmEV2G2jD — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2023

May not have had the chutzpah and sizzle of ild, but such a splendid century by #Kohli. Comes at a vital stage in his career, and also crucial in the context of the match with India looking to take a first innings lead. Well played! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 12, 2023