Cricket

Coming into bat at number four following the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday, Kohli hit five fours en route to his century, that came in 241 deliveries.

Virat Kohli scored his 28th Test century, ending along century drought in the longest format. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli registered his first Test century since 2019, his 28th overall in the format, as India progressed towards gaining a lead on Day four of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Coming into bat at number four following the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday, Kohli hit five fours en route to his century, that came in 241 deliveries.

Kohli was involved in 50-plus stands with Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and KS Bharat, and is currently involved in anunbeaten stand with Axar Patel for the sixth wicket.

Before this, Kohli had last hit a century against Bangladesh, during a home Test in November 2019.

At the time of writing this report, Kohli was unbeaten on 110, with India’s score reading 419/5, trailing Australia by 61 runs.

Twitterati were overjoyed by Kohli’s century. Here are some reactions to the former captain’s century:

Updated Date: March 12, 2023 13:36:33 IST

