England’s aggressive approach popularly known as “BazBall” in Test cricket has given them some positive results in the recent past. The side produced yet another brilliant performance after they defeated Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Former English cricketer David Lloyd has now put his weight behind India and said that the Asian side is capable of emulating this.

“It is not totally new, of course. The Australian team of the 90s were very positive and the great West Indian sides were full of exhilarating stroke-makers. I reckon a team capable of this style now is India. They have all the tools. There has been a suspicion that Indian batters are stats driven but Virat Kohli is one who could drive this,” the former cricketer-turned-commentator wrote in his column for The Daily Mail.

Talking about the game between Pakistan and England, the visiting side posted 657 in the first innings on a placid pitch. Pakistan in reply scored 579 while England put 264/7 (D) on the board to hand the home side a target of 343 runs.

Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 268 and lost the match by 74 runs.

It was England’s bold call to declare on Day 4 and give Pakistan four sessions to bat that led to a result in the match. Despite the lifeless wicket favouring the batters, England stormed to victory with the help of their aggressive approach.

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes said after the match that his team is not interested in playing out a draw.

“We wanted to come here to Pakistan and carry on with our mantra of exciting cricket. I’ve got no interest in trying to play for a draw, the dressing room has no interest in playing for a draw,” he said.

“Felt on this kind of wicket, almost had to entice the batsmen to play an attacking shot. Today we were fortunate to get the ball reverse-swinging.”

The second match will now take place in Multan from 9th December.

