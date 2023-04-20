Royal Challengers Bangalore fans were in for a surprise on Thursday as Virat Kohli came out for the toss in the game against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. Kohli is filling in for regular captain Faf du Plessis as the South African is nursing an injury he picked up in the game against Chennai Super Kings.

As PBKS won the toss and opted to field, Faf will bat for RCB as an impact player but will be replaced later.

Meanwhile, Sam Curran continues to captain Punjab in absence of Shikhar Dhawan who is suffering from a shoulder injury. Liam Livingstone is also back for Punjab as he gears up to play his first match of the season.

“Faf potentially can’t be fielding today, so he’ll be playing as an impact player, switching with Vyshak,” Kohli said at the toss.

RCB lost their last match against CSK and are currently eighth in the points table with just two wins from five matches.

“We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven’t done that so far in the tournament,” Kohli added.

Kohli has captained RCB in 140 games earlier with 64 wins and 69 losses. Three matches were tied, while four ended with no result.

Fans on Twitter were delighted to see Kohli return as RCB captain.

Virat Kohli captaining RCB for the first time in 556 days❤️.. King Kohli ready to rock in IPL 2023#ViratKohli #KingKohli #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/rEshd00zdy — Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) April 20, 2023

Virat Kohli is emotion for RCB fans as a captain pic.twitter.com/Ygzo3os8M2 — Kevin (@imkevin149) April 20, 2023

“C” suits in front of his name. This word “Captain Virat Kohli” is an emotion for every RCB fan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ig2esbBcjp — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) April 20, 2023

King Kohli captaining RCB for the first time in 556 days. ( Star). pic.twitter.com/3XDzU5a9zm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2023

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

PBKS playing XI: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

