Star India batter Virat Kohli completed 4,000 runs in T20 Internationals as he scored another half-century in the ongoing World Cup against England in Adelaide.

Kohli became the first batter to reach the milestone in international T20s after 115 matches. Kohli averages 52.74 in the shortest format with 37 half-centuries and a sole century.

Kohli hit a well-timed fifty against England in the semi-final and held the Indian innings after the openers and Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed early. His fifty came in 40 deliveries with four boundaries and a maximum, but he was caught at backward point on the very next ball he completed his half-century.



Kohli has been in staggering form and hit his fourth half-century in the T20 World Cup. The right-hander is the highest scorer in the World Cup with 296 runs at an average of 98.67.

Kohli now has 4,008 runs in T20 Internationals and leads the chart. Rohit Sharma is second on the list with 3,853 runs, whereas New Zealand’s Martin Guptill is third with 3,531 runs.

Kohli was also the first batter to reach 2,000 and 3,000 T20I runs.

India set a total of 168 runs after batting first on the back of Kohli’s 50 and Hardik Pandya’s exhilarating 63 from 33 deliveries.

