Virat Kohli already doubled his tally of centuries from 2022 as the star Indian batter slammed his second century of the year with a 85-ball 100 against Sri Lanka during the third and final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. This was Virat Kohli’s 46th century and is now just three more away from Sachin’s overall ODI centuries record of 49.

This was also Kohli’s third century in the last four ODI innings as the 34-year-old earlier scored a century in the final ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022 before slamming another in Guwahati.

In Sunday’s game, Kohli eventually scored 110-ball 166*. Kohli came to bat in the 17th over after captain Rohit Sharma fell for 42. Kohli then had a big 131-run stand with Shubman Gill for the second wicket as the latter also scored a century (116).

Kohli took just 101 innings to score his 21st ODI ton at home while Sachin took 164 innings. He also breached another of Sachin’s records of most centuries against a single opponent. This was Kohli’s 10th century against Sri Lanka, surpassing Sachin’s record of 9 centuries against Australia and also his own record of as many centuries against West Indies.

Earlier during the knock, Kohli also stormed past Mahela Jayawardena (12,650) to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket.

