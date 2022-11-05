After suffering a lengthy lean patch, Virat Kohli found his rhythm with the bat and is doing consistently well in his latest appearances in the T20 World Cup. Former India captain Kohli turns 34 today. On this special day, plenty of names from Indian and international cricket showered their heartfelt wishes for Kohli.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, one of the persons close to Kohli in the Indian dugout, wrote on his personal Twitter handle, “Happy Birthday bro. Wish you the best always.”

The post features a recent photograph of the duo from India’s T20 world cup opener against Pakistan on 23 October. The duo were responsible for India’s thrilling 4-wicket win in the gripping battle. While Kohli played a remarkable innings of 82 runs in 53 balls, Pandya contributed a crucial 42 runs to the scoresheet.

Happy birthday bro ❤️ @imVkohli Wish you the best always ♾️ pic.twitter.com/XLl6SrvLbM — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 5, 2022



Kohli’s teammate and senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik wrote, “He is the one who believes when no one else does! A very happy birthday to you, Virat Kohli.”

He’s the one who believes when no one else does!

A very happy birthday to you @imVkohli. pic.twitter.com/NtQh9zej6G — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 5, 2022



Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter handle and stated, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never! Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude. Keep going King Kohli and bring the cup home.”

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never! Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude. Keep going #KingKohli bring home the cup Lots of love @imVkohli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GgtQYCay3K — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2022



Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) poured their warm wishes for their star batter Kohli. He was appointed as the captain of the side in 2013 but stepped down in 2021. RCB wished, “Happy Birthday, to the G.O.A.T! One of the most fearless performers in World Cricket.”

Happy Birthday, to the G.O.A.T! One of the most fearless performers in World Cricket.@imVkohli ನಮ್ಮ ವಿರಾಟ ರಾಜ! #PlayBold #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/uu8sF0B4vV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2022



Pakistani cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani tweeted, “Just couldn’t wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday Kohli, the GOAT. Enjoy your day brother and keep entertaining the world.”

Just couldn’t wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world. ❤️. pic.twitter.com/601TfzWV3C — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) November 4, 2022



Here are some other wishes:

4⃣7⃣7⃣ international matches & counting

2⃣4⃣3⃣5⃣0⃣ international runs & going strong

2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC World Cup & 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy winner Here’s wishing @imVkohli – former #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batters – a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/ttlFSE6Mh0 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2022

जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं brother @ImVKohli, wishing you much success, good health and more centuries for the coming years. May you continue to shine and inspire thousands with your commendable skills and techniques. Have a wonderful day, Champion! pic.twitter.com/9uKHzGXO8m — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 5, 2022

Happy birthday, King @imVkohli

From your home away from home

Getty Images pic.twitter.com/QlIoxNZKTi — Adelaide Oval (@TheAdelaideOval) November 5, 2022



Kohli recently became the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. He has recorded a total of 1065 runs in 25 T20 World Cup games at an exceptional average of 88.75. The swashbuckling batter has also got 13 half-centuries in this prestigious tournament.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.