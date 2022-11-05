Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Virat Kohli turns 34: Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh and other cricketers shower wishes

Hardik Pandya, one of Virat Kohli's teammates, wrote on his personal Twitter, 'Happy Birthday bro. Wish you the best always.”

Virat Kohli turns 34: Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh and other cricketers shower wishes

Virat Kohli got a bit emotional after he anchored India to a stunning win against Pakistan at MCG. AP

After suffering a lengthy lean patch, Virat Kohli found his rhythm with the bat and is doing consistently well in his latest appearances in the T20 World Cup. Former India captain Kohli turns 34 today. On this special day, plenty of names from Indian and international cricket showered their heartfelt wishes for Kohli.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, one of the persons close to Kohli in the Indian dugout, wrote on his personal Twitter handle, “Happy Birthday bro. Wish you the best always.”

The post features a recent photograph of the duo from India’s T20 world cup opener against Pakistan on 23 October. The duo were responsible for India’s thrilling 4-wicket win in the gripping battle. While Kohli played a remarkable innings of 82 runs in 53 balls, Pandya contributed a crucial 42 runs to the scoresheet.


Kohli’s teammate and senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik wrote, “He is the one who believes when no one else does! A very happy birthday to you, Virat Kohli.”


Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter handle and stated, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never! Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude. Keep going King Kohli and bring the cup home.”


Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) poured their warm wishes for their star batter Kohli. He was appointed as the captain of the side in 2013 but stepped down in 2021. RCB wished, “Happy Birthday, to the G.O.A.T! One of the most fearless performers in World Cricket.”


Pakistani cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani tweeted, “Just couldn’t wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday Kohli, the GOAT. Enjoy your day brother and keep entertaining the world.”


Here are some other wishes:


Kohli recently became the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. He has recorded a total of 1065 runs in 25 T20 World Cup games at an exceptional average of 88.75. The swashbuckling batter has also got 13 half-centuries in this prestigious tournament.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 05, 2022 13:42:41 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Virat Kohli privacy breach: ICC reacts after hotel employees shot video of Kohli’s room
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli privacy breach: ICC reacts after hotel employees shot video of Kohli’s room

Virat Kohli was furious over a video that was filmed inside his hotel room and shared on social media.

ICC T20I Player Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to No. 9 position
First Cricket News

ICC T20I Player Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to No. 9 position

Virat Kohli climbs up five spots in the latest ICC T20 Rankings from 14th to 9th spot.

Watch: Team India celebrates Virat Kohli and Paddy Upton’s birthday in Australia
First Cricket

Watch: Team India celebrates Virat Kohli and Paddy Upton’s birthday in Australia

Kohli and Upton smilingly cut the cakes while other members of the team went on to sing the “Happy Birthday” song for them.