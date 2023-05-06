Virat Kohli on Saturday achieved a new milestone when he became the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to go past the 7,000-run mark.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar achieved the milestone during his innings of 55 off 46 deliveries during the IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

Kohli needed 12 runs to become the first batter to reach the milestone in IPL ahead of the 50th match of the season, and did so with a boundary off Axar Patel in the second over of the RCB innings after skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat.

Kohli leads the all-time batting chart in the IPL by a fair distance — he has 507 more runs than Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan, who is second on the list with 6,536 runs. Delhi Capitals captain David Warner is third on the list with 6,211 runs. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (6,063) is the only other batter with more than 6,000 runs in the IPL.

Half-centuries from Kohli and Mahipal Lomror (54 not out) along with a 32-ball 45 from skipper du Plessis helped RCB post 181/4 on the board.

The total, however, proved well short in the end as Delhi Capitals ended up pulling off their most dominant win of what has been an otherwise underwhelming season so far. England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt smashed a 35-ball 87 to help the home team chase the target down with seven wickets and 20 deliveries to spare.

