  • Virat Kohli becomes 12th Indian to play 100 Tests, receives special memento from 'childhood hero' Rahul Dravid

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 4th, 2022
  • 10:54:41 IST

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Friday became only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests as he was named in the playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka which began at Mohali on Friday.

On the special occasion, Kohli was felicitated with a special memento by former India captain and the current head coach Rahul Dravid.

"It's well deserved, it's well earned, and as we say in the dressing room, double it up," Dravid told Kohli as he honoured him with the memento.

Kohli, who was accompanied by wife Anushka Sharma, thanked his family, teammates and coaches for supporting him over the years to reach the milestone.

“Thanks Rahul bhai, it is indeed a special moment for me. My wife is here, my brother is here in the stadium. All my family members, my coach from childhood, all are very proud. To all my teammates, thank you so much for your support over the years. It is indeed a team game and this journey couldn't have been possible without all of you. To the BCCI to give me the opportunity to represent Indian cricket and from thereon, everything has gone from strength to strength,” Kohli said. In 99 Tests, Kohli has scored 7962 runs at an average of 50.39. He also has 27 hundreds and 28 fifties to his name.

Kohli has joined an elite club of Indians to play 100 Tests that also includes Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma.

