Legendary India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Babar Azam still has plenty to do and achieve in cricket while Virat Kohli has established himself already. Kohli and Azam are compared regularly for their batting exploits especially with their form in the last couple of years. The duo have also praised each other on public platforms.

Some have voiced their preference for Kohli who has played more international cricket and proven himself on the big stage repeatedly. Others, though, are bent towards Azam who has arguably been one of the best batters in the last few years.

Harbhajan believes Kohli is already in the league of legendary cricketers while Babar still has a long way to go. He added the Pakistan captain also needs to improve in the T20 format.

“Virat Kohli has established himself as a great, while Babar Azam still has a lot to do. He will reach there someday, as he is a wonderful player. He is very good in Test cricket, but maybe T20 doesn’t suit him a lot,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The veteran India spinner was joined by former Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar in the discussion. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ said Azam is improving rapidly and slammed critics for being too harsh on him.

“Virat Kohli is the greatest, and Babar Azam is in the making to be the greatest batsman ever. He is trying to get better in T20s. People are behind him for no reason,” Akhtar added.

The comparisons between Kohli and Azam, or India and Pakistan players, will grow as the ODI World Cup inches closer. India and Pakistan are due to play in the Asia Cup before it and could play as many as five times before the year draws out.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.