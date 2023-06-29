R Ashwin has disclosed Virat Kohli gave him around seven options when he came in to bat on the last ball of the India versus Pakistan clash of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

India went on to beat Pakistan by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in a sensational finish. Asked to chase 160 runs, India needed two runs from the last ball and Ashwin was required to get the job done after Dinesh Karthik was dismissed.

Mohammad Nawaz bowled a wide first and then Ashwin hit the winning runs by playing a shot over the infield.

In a video posted on ICC’s official Instagram, Ashwin opened up on the tense closing moments of the game. He said, “I was cursing Dinesh Karthik for asking me to do the tougher job. As I was just cursing him and I walked in, I realised the enormity of what I was getting into – people yelling. I haven’t seen such a crowd ever.”

With a well-set Kohli stationed at the other end, Ashwin walked up for some much-needed advice. “Virat Kohli gave me like 7 options to play off that one ball. If only I was that capable of playing all those shots, I wouldn’t be batting at No. 8. I just talked to myself – I couldn’t say that to him. I looked at Virat and his eyes seemed like he was possessed. And I said, okay he’s on another planet, let me come back to earth,” said the India spinner.

Ashwin elaborated he was confident of the win the moment Nawaz bowled a wide. “The moment he [Nawaz] bowled a wide, I knew I won the contest. I think cricket, in so many ways, is going to give you a lot of messages that way. So that’s where I brought my positivity from. I knew I’d won the game.”

“I think about it every night when I go to sleep. Every time I see the video on social media, I think about what if the ball had just gripped and hit my pad? It was pretty close for comfort. I just felt that the game was meant to be finished by me.”

While Ashwin scored the winning runs, it was Kohli who carried the Indian team to victory. His 82 run knock from 53 balls earned him the Player of the Match honour.

With India 31/4, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40 from 37 balls) pulled the team towards victory with a 113 run partnership. Despite the effort, India needed 48 runs from three overs.

This is when Kohli went berserk to reduce the required rate significantly. Overall, he amassed six fours and four sixes to beat Pakistan.

“Honestly, terrific innings by Virat. It’s one of the better games I have watched and been a part of,” said Ashwin.

