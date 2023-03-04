Watch video: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma offer prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been frequently visiting religious places in the last couple of weeks. From going to Rishikesh with their daughter Vamika to paying a visit to Vrindavan, the star couple have made clear how devoted they are. This time the couple visited the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. A video of the aarti was shared by news agency ANI that shows the couple offering prayers inside the temple in the presence of priests.

The video shows the star couple dressed in simple and traditional attire for the ceremony. As reported by Times Now, they took part in the ‘Bhasma Aarti’ in the early hours of the morning, following which they went to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and performed the Jalabhishek ritual.

Take a look:

#WATCH | Actor Anushka Sharma & Cricketer Virat Kohli offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh today morning pic.twitter.com/FBq3KsrNU2 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 4, 2023

Earlier, during their trip to Nainital, the couple paid a visit to Vrindavan and also went to Neem Karoli Baba’s Ashram with their daughter. Several pictures and videos of their visit also went viral. Later, they visited Rishikesh, where they spent time at the Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram.

Their temple visit in Ujjain came just a day after the third Test between India and Australia. Australia won the Indore Test by 9 wickets on Friday, bringing the scoreline in the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy to 2-1 in favour of the hosts. The fourth Test is set to begin in Ahmedabad on 9 March.