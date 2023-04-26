Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have maintained a strong presence on social media, be it elegant pictures from photo shoots or funny reels. Anushka, who’s accompanying husband Virat in Bengaluru for IPL 2023, has bonded well with his team captain Faf du Plessis. Now a picture of the trio, dressed in green, is going viral on social media.

In the picture, Virat can be seen making a funny pose for the camera with Anushka sitting beside him with a serious grin, while the RCB skipper can be seen standing behind the couple.

Virat first shared the picture writing “Hahaha what are we called? @anushkasharma.”

Anushka replied by reposting the picture and writing, “Band name – fresh lime soda.”

The RCB skipper chipped in too. He also reposted the picture writing, “I like it.”

Virat and Anushka also shared a reel recently, where both can be seen breaking a leg to a Punjabi song.

The couple appears to have been making time for chilling in Bengaluru. Recently they surprised fans by appearing unannounced at a residential complex and playing badminton with the residents.

They also visited a local south-Indian restaurant over the weekend with their family.

Meanwhile, on the field, RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs in their last match on Sunday at their home M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. They will take Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.

RCB have played seven games this season, winning four and losing the rest. They are sitting in fifth place on the points table, with RR and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) above them with equal points.

RR, who are in third place, have a net run rate of +0.844 and LSG have a net run rate of +0.547.

If RCB wins the Wednesday clash, they will replace RR in third place.

