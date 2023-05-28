Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma key for India in WTC final: Michael Hussey

File photo showing Virat Kohli during the Ahmedabad Test against Australia in March, 2023. AP

New Delhi: Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play the central role for Team India in the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia in London, believes former Australian batter Michael Hussey.

The Aussie pointed to Kohli’s recent display of great form, both in international Cricket and IPL.

“It’s hard to see past Virat Kohli. He (Kohli) is obviously coming back into some great form again in all forms of the game really, so both he and Rohit Sharma with the bat are going to be important for India,” Hussey told the ICC website.

Kohli is going into the big match, which kicks off on 7 June, on the back of back-to-back hundreds in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He has reached the UK along with Mohammad Siraj, and the team is training at Kent Cricket Ground ahead of the final.

India recently won the home series against Australia but the WTC final will be a different ball game, reckons Hussey.

“It is going to be played in England, so English conditions will be different to the recent series in India, so I think the fast bowlers are going to be important.

“Pat Cummins (is a key for Australia) and Josh Hazlewood might be fit again which would be nice for Australia.

“But India have got so many great bowlers as well. You’ve got (Mohammed) Siraj and (Mohammed) Shami and obviously the spinners with (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin as well. It’s a world-class attack and the Aussies are going to have to be at their best to beat them.”

Hussey did not pick a favourite for the one-off game. India, who have not won an ICC title since 2013, will of course feel some pressure.

“I just want to see two great teams go head-to-head and see who comes out on top. We just want to see good, hard, fair cricket and whoever comes out on top deserves to. And it should be a fantastic match,” said Hussey who is part of the IPL side Chennai Super Kings’ support staff.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 28, 2023 16:43:53 IST

