Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma getting a break will benefit them ahead of T20 World Cup, says Chaminda Vaas

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma endured one of their worst possible seasons in the Indian Premier League this year. As India have a packed schedule after IPL, the form of both the players has become a matter of concern for the team management as well as the fans.

Speaking in an interview with Dainik Jagaran, Sri Lankan Legend Chaminda Vaas expressed his concern about the recent performance of Kohli and Sharma. With the T20 World Cup knocking at the door, Vaas said that match-winning players like Kohli and Sharma will have to come back stronger, but they need some rest to perform better.

He said, "Both Virat and Rohit are match-winning players. I think both of them needed a break from cricket before the World Cup. This will benefit them and they will not only come back fresh but also be more dangerous."

However, Vaas has also stated that they have already made enough contribution to the Indian cricket and they can never be judged on the basis of their performance in a single tournament. "It is not correct to talk about the possibility of performing in the T20 World Cup on the basis of IPL's form," Vaas added.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested in the upcoming five-match series against South Africa which will begin from 9 June in New Delhi. Vaas has supported the decision of the selectors as he hopes that after taking the much-needed break, they will start afresh and fans will be able to witness a better version of them. Vaas admitted, "India becoming champion in the T20 World Cup will depend a lot on the performance of these two."

In the latest season of IPL, Rohit Sharma suffered his worst-ever batting figures as his average was just 19.14. Not a single fifty-plus score came from the willow of the 'Hitman'. The Mumbai Indians skipper only managed to score 268 runs in his 14 appearances at a strike rate of 120.18.

On the other side, former India captain Virat Kohli, this year, registered his most number of golden ducks in a single IPL season. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter smashed two half-centuries this year. Kohli scored 341 runs in his 16 innings at an average of 22.73.

