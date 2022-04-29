Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are great players, they will get back in form: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has come out in support of batting stalwarts Virat Kohl and Rohit Sharma who are both struggling for runs in the ongoing IPL 2022.

Current India skipper and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit has only accumulated 153 runs in eight matches so far at a dismal average of 19.13. Kohli had had an even worse run, with only 128 runs to his name in nine matches He has averaged 16.

Ganguly, in an interview with News18, said that both Rohit and Kohli are players of high calibre and will soon be back in form.

"They are great players and I am sure they will get back in form. I hope they start scoring runs soon. I don’t know what is going on in Virat Kohli’s head but I am sure he will regain his form and get some good runs. He is a great player," Ganguly said.

Kohli's form in particular has become a cause for major concern. The batter who ruled the batting charts for many years has not scored a competitive hundred since 2019. In this IPL, for the first time, he registered consecutive first-ball ducks in the cash-rich league.

Many former cricketers including Ravi Sharti and Kevin Pietersen have adviced Kohli to take a break from the game to recharge his batteries, while Yuvraj Singh has asked him to get back to his old self to find his form back.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also shared his opinion on the ongoing IPL and latest pace sensation Umran Malik.

"Oh, it’s very interesting, I am watching [the IPL]. Any team can win and everyone is playing well. The two new teams - Gujrat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants - are doing well. Umran Malik’s bowling has been eye-catching. Umesh Yadav too has bowled well and so has Khalil Ahmed. I would say Umran Malik has been the outstanding face of the league so far," Ganguly added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.