Virat Kohli needs to go back to being the free-flowing person that he was: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh feels Virat Kohli needs to "become a free-flowing personality" like he was in the past to rediscover his scoring touch.

Kohli, who last scored a hundred in a competitive match in 2019, has been struggling with the bat. The iconic cricketer has succumbed to twin golden ducks in his last three innings.

Speaking on Home of Heroes, Sports18’s newest offering, Yuvraj said Kohli’s work ethic is four times better than any athlete he has seen in the last 15 years and that will help him to come out of the slump.

“Obviously, he is also not happy, and people aren’t too, because we have seen him setting bigger benchmarks, scoring hundreds after hundreds. But this happens to the best players,” Yuvraj said in the first of two-part interview series.

Who is @YUVSTRONG12 talking about here? Catch the answer LIVE, tomorrow, 7 PM as he opens up about life on and beyond the pitch with @sanjaymanjrekar on Home of Heroes only on Sports 18 1/1 HD.#HeroesHaveANewHome #Sports18 pic.twitter.com/uiTPtWGaPe — Sports18 (@Sports18) April 28, 2022

“Virat needs to become a free-flowing personality again. If he can change himself and be like how he was earlier that will reflect in his game,” Yuvraj added. “He has proved himself to be the best of this era and believes in a strong work ethic and that has brought the best out of him over the years.”

Home of Heroes will be a no-holds-barred conversation with leading figures in Indian sport. During these interviews, some of India’s leading sportsmen and women will reflect on their life and times as elite athletes and offer their perspectives on the key issues dominating their sport. Free-flowing, candid and intimate, it will invite the viewer to experience their sporting heroes in a new light.

Watch the first part of Yuvraj Singh’s interview on Home of Heroes on Sports18 at 7:00 PM on 29 April, 2022.

