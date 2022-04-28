Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Virat Kohli needs to go back to being the free-flowing person that he was: Yuvraj Singh

Cricket

Virat Kohli needs to go back to being the free-flowing person that he was: Yuvraj Singh

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 28th, 2022
  • 12:47:01 IST

Yuvraj Singh feels Virat Kohli needs to "become a free-flowing personality" like he was in the past to rediscover his scoring touch.

Kohli, who last scored a hundred in a competitive match in 2019, has been struggling with the bat. The iconic cricketer has succumbed to twin golden ducks in his last three innings.

Virat Kohli has got out on a golden duck twice in last three innings. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli has gotten out on a golden duck twice in the last three innings. Sportzpics

Speaking on Home of Heroes, Sports18’s newest offering, Yuvraj said Kohli’s work ethic is four times better than any athlete he has seen in the last 15 years and that will help him to come out of the slump.

“Obviously, he is also not happy, and people aren’t too, because we have seen him setting bigger benchmarks, scoring hundreds after hundreds. But this happens to the best players,” Yuvraj said in the first of two-part interview series.

“Virat needs to become a free-flowing personality again. If he can change himself and be like how he was earlier that will reflect in his game,” Yuvraj added. “He has proved himself to be the best of this era and believes in a strong work ethic and that has brought the best out of him over the years.”

Home of Heroes will be a no-holds-barred conversation with leading figures in Indian sport. During these interviews, some of India’s leading sportsmen and women will reflect on their life and times as elite athletes and offer their perspectives on the key issues dominating their sport. Free-flowing, candid and intimate, it will invite the viewer to experience their sporting heroes in a new light.

Watch the first part of Yuvraj Singh’s interview on Home of Heroes on Sports18 at 7:00 PM on 29 April, 2022. 

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 28, 2022 12:47:01 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Should Virat Kohli open the batting? And other burning questions from RCB vs LSG
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Should Virat Kohli open the batting? And other burning questions from RCB vs LSG

Here we dissect the game with a few burning questions from the IPL 2022 encounter between LSG and RCB, which the latter won by 18 runs.

IPL 2022, Orange Cap holders: Jos Buttler tops list, Shreyas Iyer at second spot after third week
First Cricket News

IPL 2022, Orange Cap holders: Jos Buttler tops list, Shreyas Iyer at second spot after third week

Buttler consolidated his position in the Orange Cap race as after the RR vs KKR match, he now stands at 375 runs after 6 matches with an average of 75 and with a strike rate of 156.90.

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli and other batters scoring multiple tons in the same season
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli and other batters scoring multiple tons in the same season

Here's a look at past instances of batters scoring multiple centuries in one Indian Premier League (IPL) season.