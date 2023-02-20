While noting similarities between their methods, Gambhir refused on weigh in on who the better captain between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is.
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has never shied away from expressing his opinion on the current side. The fiery left-hander, who played a pivotal role in many of India’s victories, has now voiced his views on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Speaking to Star Sports, the BJP MP and ex-India cricketer said that Sharma has not been able to create his own template as a skipper.
“Honestly, I have always believed that Rohit Sharma is an amazing skipper, but there is not much difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, especially in the Test format. Virat Kohli started this template,” Gambhir said.
In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jadeja and Ashwin have emerged as the main thorns in the side for Australia. In the Delhi Test between India and Australia, the spinner-duo managed to wreak havoc against the visitors. Jadeja ended the game with career best figures of 7/42. He won the Player of the Match for the second consecutive time in the ongoing Test series.
Gambhir believes that Sharma’s “real challenge will be when he goes to Australia, South Africa and England because there were big challenges for Virat there. Virat has made this team — Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel.”
However, the cricketer-turned-commentator refused to weigh in on the debate of who was the better captain between Kohli and Sharma. “I don’t see too much difference and I don’t even want to say who is a better captain in these conditions because Virat was an equally good captain as Rohit is now. Rohit’s challenge will be overseas.”
India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar series. The Rohit Sharma-led side are on the verge of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final after their recent successes. In the Delhi Test, the hosts secured a six-wicket victory, thanks to Ashwin and Jadeja’s lethal combination, which took 9 wickets on the third day of the fixture. The duo had dismantled the Australian batting line-up in the Nagpur Test as well, leading India to a win by an innings and 132 runs.
Rohit Sharma's ton and unbeaten half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel helped India take a crucial 144-run lead in the series-opener after ending the day two at 321 for 7
Rohit Sharma displayed his class as he batted like a dream on a difficult pitch and became the first Indian to score a century as captain in all three formats.
Rohit Sharma acknowledged the fact that the surface will come in handy for the spinners. He suggested the batters rotate strikes frequently in an effort to bring better results.