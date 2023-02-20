In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jadeja and Ashwin have emerged as the main thorns in the side for Australia. In the Delhi Test between India and Australia, the spinner-duo managed to wreak havoc against the visitors. Jadeja ended the game with career best figures of 7/42. He won the Player of the Match for the second consecutive time in the ongoing Test series.

Gambhir believes that Sharma’s “real challenge will be when he goes to Australia, South Africa and England because there were big challenges for Virat there. Virat has made this team — Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel.”

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator refused to weigh in on the debate of who was the better captain between Kohli and Sharma. “I don’t see too much difference and I don’t even want to say who is a better captain in these conditions because Virat was an equally good captain as Rohit is now. Rohit’s challenge will be overseas.”

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar series. The Rohit Sharma-led side are on the verge of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final after their recent successes. In the Delhi Test, the hosts secured a six-wicket victory, thanks to Ashwin and Jadeja’s lethal combination, which took 9 wickets on the third day of the fixture. The duo had dismantled the Australian batting line-up in the Nagpur Test as well, leading India to a win by an innings and 132 runs.