Saurashtra’s Chirag Jani etched his name in record book after the right-arm pacer bagged a hat-trick during the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Maharashtra in Ahmedabad.

Jani achieved the feat during the penultimate over of the first innings when he scalped three wickets on the first three deliveries. The bowler first cleaned up Saurabh Navale with a yorker. Navale gave himself room and tried to go through the covers but missed the ball completely and it rattled the stumps behind.

The Saurashtra bowler then castled Rajvardhan Hangargekar with another yorker. The batter couldn’t get his bat down on time and the ball first hit his back pad and then went on to hit the stumps. Hangargekar was out for a first-ball zero.

Vicky Ostwal faced the hat-trick delivery but couldn’t really do much about it as Jani successfully bowled another yorker. Ostwal tried to negotiate that towards the on side but failed to execute the plan as the ball hit his pads in front of the stumps and was given out LBW by the umpire.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his form and notched up another century in the tournament. Maharashtra managed to put 248/9 in 50 overs while Jani returned with figures of 3/43 in 10 overs.

