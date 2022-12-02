Saurashtra beat Maharashtra by five wickets to win the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad on Friday with experienced campaigner Sheldon Jackson playing a primary role in the victory .

Jackson was named the Player of the Match thanks to his unbeaten 133 off 136 deliveries, while opposition batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was awarded the Player of the Tournament title for his exceptional performances throughout the event. The Maharashtra skipper recorded as many as four centuries including 108 in the final.

Except for Gaikwad, no other batter from the Maharashtra side managed to register a big score. The captain’s knock and a couple of important cameos from Azim Kazi and Naushad Shaikh helped them produce a decent total of 248 runs in 50 overs. For Saurashtra, pacer Chirag Jani picked up three wickets.

In reply, Jackson, a seasoned player on the domestic circuit, made his experience count in the summit game. He stayed at the crease till the last over and led his team to the victory line with 21 balls left to spare. However, he was seen struggling a bit during the entire campaign.

Jackson’s opening partner Harvik Desai also registered a commendable half-century in 67 balls. And Chirag Jani contributed to the victory both with ball and ball, collecting three wickets for 43 runs to restrict Maharashtra before scoring an unbeaten 30 off 25 balls to guide his team home in Jackson’s company.

A fan lauded Jackson's effort and wrote on Twitter, "What an innings from Sheldon Jackson played under pressure in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was unbeaten at 133* runs from 136 balls including 12 fours and 5 Sixes in the successful run chase."

What an innings from Sheldon Jackson played in under pressure in final of Vijay Hazare Trophy. He unbeatan 133* runs from 136 balls including 12 fours and 5 Sixes in successful run chase. Outstanding innings, Sheldon Jackson. pic.twitter.com/UXKVOsfwzR — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 2, 2022



Another user noted, “What an innings from Sheldon Jackson played under pressure in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.”

What an innings from Sheldon Jackson played in under pressure in final of Vijay Hazare Trophy..

Jordar inning bhai @ShelJackson27 #VijayHazareTrophy2022 pic.twitter.com/ozpwlA7ofj — ∑(³)=(∑)² (@Crickeuler) December 2, 2022



A person shared a photograph of the massive celebration by the Saurashtra cricketers after the remarkable victory.

The winning celebration of Saurashtra – beating Maharashtra in the Final of Vijay Hazare Trophy. pic.twitter.com/AccT619qqi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 2, 2022



Here are some other note-worthy reactions:

2022/23 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Final Saurashtra 249/5 beat Maharashtra 248/9 by 5 wickets Top Performers : Chirag Jani – 30*(25) & 3/43

Sheldon Jackson – 133*(136)

Ruturaj Gaikwad – 108(131)

Vicky Ostwal – 2/20#VijayHazareTrophy2022 #VijayHazareTrophy #crickettwitter pic.twitter.com/bvKjCmiaf1 — Indian Domestic Cricket Forum – IDCF (@IndianIdcf) December 2, 2022

What a incredible All-round performance by Chirag Jani in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy vs Maharashtra: •With the ball: 10-1-43-3

•With the bat: 30*(25).

•2 catches.

•1 run-out.

•Hat-trick. Take a bow, Chirag Jani. pic.twitter.com/AWFNM26Rqr — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 2, 2022

Captain Jaydev Unadkat’s celebrations after Saurashtra won the Vijay Hazare Trophy final pic.twitter.com/ONCthjtfbH — CricketFans (@_fans_cricket) December 2, 2022

The celebrations of Saurashtra team when they won Vijay Hazare Trophy final. pic.twitter.com/da4kqHucDe — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 2, 2022

Well Played @ShelJackson27

133 runs in the final of Vijay hazare trophy pic.twitter.com/elQO1JYmgN — Ashish Shrivastava (@ashishayush1177) December 2, 2022



With his third consecutive hundred in the final, Gaikwad became the player with the most number of centuries (12) in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy followed by veteran batter Robin Uthappa.

