Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final Highlights: Saurashtra beat Maharashtra by 5 wickets

Maharashtra take on Saurashtra in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Maharashtra defeated Assam by 12 runs in the semi-finals to storm into the final while Saurashtra thumped Karnataka by five wickets to reach the summit clash.

Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in terrific form, scoring three centuries in the last four matches including a record-breaking 220 not out against Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals. Gaikwad’s insane form makes Maharashtra a firm favourite for the trophy but Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra have a strong bowling lineup that can snatch the trophy away from anyone.

Squads:

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Saurabh Navale(w), Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Divyang Hinganekar, Kedar Jadhav, Pavan Shah, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai(w), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Parth Bhut, Navneet Vora, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Cheteshwar Pujara

