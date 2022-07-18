'Very pleased': Rohit Sharma lauds Team India after ODI series win against England

India defeated England 2-1 in the three-match ODI series after winning the deciding clash in Manchester on Sunday. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya played a major role in India's 5-wicket victory against the English side.

The two first helped India come out of a tricky situation after the visitors were reduced to 72/4 and stitched a partnership of 133 runs for the fifth wicket. While Pandya was out for a 55-ball 71, Pant remained unbeaten at 125 off 113 to see the side home.

Captain Rohit Sharma expressed delight on the side's win. "Very pleased. Came here, wanted to achieve something as a group in white ball. We were here last time and were beaten, I remember that. Not an easy place to come and win games. It was a good pitch, but we do understand it's not going to be easy if we lose wickets upfront. Positive side of it, these guys haven't batted much in the middle overs. Today we got to see that with Hardik and Rishabh. At no point we felt they were panicking. They backed themselves and played cricketing shots. He's a critical member for us (Chahal). Has got so much experience bowling in all formats. Pretty pleased with how he's come back after the WC. Hardik as well," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Pandya also scalped a four-wicket haul and peppered the batters with short balls. Mentioning about the same the Indian skipper lauded the all-rounder for his tactics.

"One side boundary was long, he kept bowling the bouncers and got rewards for it."

India's top-order comprising of Rohit himself, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli didn't really get runs but the right-handed batsman said that he isn't really worried about the form.

"Not really (Worried about top-order?). To be honest, the wicket didn't have much. We played some not so good shots. Still back those guys to come out good. One of those series where top order hasn't come to the party. Have got nothing more to say because I know the quality they bring to the team. We've got some solid guys sitting on the bench who've been waiting to get a game. Want to create that bench strength. Injuries are bound to happen, have to manage workload, so need to build bench strength. Have got some solid guys who will get their opportunity in West Indies," he added.

India had earlier won the T20I series as well while the Test series ended in a 2-2 draw.

