Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra are currently engaged in an intense Twitter battle over opener KL Rahul. Venkatesh Prasad has been very vocal against KL Rahul’s place in the Indian Test side because of his loss of form and the former pacer has been expressing his displeasure through his tweets.

He did the same after Rahul was dismissed for 17 in the first innings of India’s second Test against Australia in Delhi after which former opener Aakash Chopra joined the conversation and asked Prasad to “hold back” his thoughts at least till the game gets over.

Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’ 🙏 https://t.co/HvxtRQxQDn — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 19, 2023

In reply, Prasad tweeted that he is making a “fair criticism” that will stand true even if Rahul makes a fifty in the second innings of the Delhi Test. He eventually scored 1.

To each his own, I guess. I’m glad you like my YT videos, Venky bhai 😊 Abhi toh there’s a full show on Viacom too. Will share the link. ✌️ Take care — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 19, 2023

Things started to heat up after Aakash Chopra made a video about KL Rahul’s form and Prasad’s criticism for his YouTube channel. The contents of the video irked Prasad who slammed Chopra on Twitter for making a “vile” video and calling him a peddler of an agenda.

“So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out,” Prasad wrote in a series of tweets.

I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for @cricketaakash , considering he has made a great career by airing his views.

I have … — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

Chopra had then invited Prasad for a video chat to clear the air, however, this offer was declined by Prasad.

“Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly. I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number,” Chopra tweeted.

Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly 😊

I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number https://t.co/ZrAzWoJiTv — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 21, 2023

Prasad, in reply, said: “No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12-minute video, you have called me an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this”

No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this 🙏🏼 https://t.co/GhlfWI0kHA — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

Coming back to Rahul, the opener has only made 38 runs in three innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While he has been retained in the squad for the remaining two matches, he has lost the designation of vice-captain.

India currently lead the four-match series 2-0 and the third Test begins on 1 March in Indore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.