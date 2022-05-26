Velocity vs Trailblazers Predicted Playing 11, Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, today match live update

Trailblazers have had a disappointing start to the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 after they lost by 49 runs to Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas. The Smriti Mandhana-led side will be looking to bounce back and aim for the tournament finals when they take on Deepti Sharma’s Velocity.

On the other hand, Velocity are high on confidence after their 7-wicket win over the Supernovas. The team will be boosted by the superb performances of Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt, both of whom smashed half-centuries in the last fixture. A win here can take them to the league finals.

On the bowling side, Kate Cross and Sneh Rana could be lethal for the opponents. Newcomer Maya Sonawane, who gained much attention for her unique bowling action, could get another chance to show-off her bowling skills.

As for the Trailblazers, Smriti Mandhana needs to step up and give her side a good start. If she can manage to do so, it will be easier for players like Jemimah Rodrigues and Salma Khatun to guide the team to a high scoring total.

The Trailblazers’ batters need to buck up as it was their batting that let them down in previous contest. The Deepti Sharma-led side failed to chase down 164, with only four players scoring in double-digit figures. Mandhana was the highest run-getter for the side, with 34 off 23 deliveries.

The team’s bowlers also need to buckle up a bit as far as conceding runs is concerned. Hayley Matthews scalped 3/29 and emerged as the best bowler on her squad.

Trailblazers vs Velocity Probable XIs:

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sharmin Akhter, Jermimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy.

Velocity: Kate Cross, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Natthankan Chantham, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Maya Sonawane, Sneh Rana, Kiran Prabhu Nagvire, Ayabonga Khaka.

