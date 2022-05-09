MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update and Pitch Report

After a nightmarish start to this edition of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians seem to have finally found some momentum. This should make the Rohit Sharma-led squad high on confidence when they take on a rather beleaguered Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, 9 May. This fixture will take place at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

As far as the context of this match is concerned, it might not impact both the sides as Mumbai Indians are out of the tournament and Kolkata Knight Riders need a whole heap of results to go their way to have the remotest chance of making it to the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians come into this encounter after winning a thrilling match over the Gujarat Titans. The franchise would want to use this opportunity to test out a few combinations ahead of the next season. KKR, on the other hand, were blown away by the Lucknow Super Giants in the last match and looked completely bereft of ideas.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders; here is everything you need to know:

MI vs KKR Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav

