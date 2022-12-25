Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Updated ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table: India strengthen 2nd spot after 2-0 win over Bangaladesh

Cricket

Updated ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table: India strengthen 2nd spot after 2-0 win over Bangaladesh

India, Australia, and South Africa are the only teams to have a realistic chance to qualify for the World Test Championship finals.

Updated ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table: India strengthen 2nd spot after 2-0 win over Bangaladesh

Virat Kohli, centre, congratulates Rassie van Der Dussen after South Africa beat India 2-1 in the Test series. AP File

India strengthened their second position on the World Test Championship points table and improved their chances of qualifying for the finals after beating Bangladesh 2-0 in an away Test series.

India won by 188 runs in the 1st Test in Chattogram but pulled a heist in the second Test as Bangladesh were on the cusp of a historic Test win over India.

Australia defeated South Africa in the first of the three-Test series and continued their lead at the top of the table. South Africa will have to comeback stronger to stay alive in the cycle.

Pakistan were earlier knocked out of the race after England whitewashed them 3-0 in their own backyard.

The first cycle of the ICC World Test Championship was won by New Zealand when they beat England in Southampton in the final in June 2021.

For the second cycle, the points system is revised. The cycle will stretch from 2021 to 2023 and according to the new points system, all matches will be contested for the same number of points. There are 12 points for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie. This is different from the first cycle where each series was worth the same number of points which was then altered due to COVID-19. The teams were then ranked on the basis of the percentage of points earned from the total points accumulated.

In this, each of the nine teams will play six series — three home and three away. The teams will continue to rank on a percentage of points basis to standardise the imbalance in the number of matches played by the teams.

Below is the updated points table for the second cycle of the World Test Championship:

Position Team Played Won Lost Drawn Tied N/R Points PCT
1 Australia 13 9 1 3 0 0 120 76.92
2 India 14 8 4 2 0 0 99 58.93
3 South Africa 11 6 5 0 0 0 72 54.55
4 Sri Lanka 10 5 4 1 0 0 64 53.33
5 England 22 10 8 4 0 0 124 46.97
6 West Indies 11 4 5 2 0 0 54 40.91
7 Pakistan 12 4 6 2 0 0 56 38.89
8 New Zealand 9 2 6 1 0 0 28 25.93
9 Bangladesh 12 1 10 1 0 0 16

11.11

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 25, 2022 13:12:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

David Warner attacks Cricket Australia over leadership appeal
First Cricket News

David Warner attacks Cricket Australia over leadership appeal

David Warner accused Cricket Australia of a lack of support in his appeal against a lifetime leadership ban.

Book excerpt: 'Unveiling Jazbaa' highlights Pakistan women cricketers' unwavering spirit to play the game
First Cricket News

Book excerpt: 'Unveiling Jazbaa' highlights Pakistan women cricketers' unwavering spirit to play the game

'Unveiling Jazbaa: A History of Pakistan Women’s Cricket' is a story of bravery and a moving testimony to the power of the human spirit.

Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma likely to lose BCCI central contracts; Suryakumar, Gill set for promotion: Report
First Cricket News

Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma likely to lose BCCI central contracts; Suryakumar, Gill set for promotion: Report

BCCI central contract: Hardik Pandya, who is being seen as future T20 captain, is likely to get a promotion to Group B from C.