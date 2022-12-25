India, Australia, and South Africa are the only teams to have a realistic chance to qualify for the World Test Championship finals.
India strengthened their second position on the World Test Championship points table and improved their chances of qualifying for the finals after beating Bangladesh 2-0 in an away Test series.
India won by 188 runs in the 1st Test in Chattogram but pulled a heist in the second Test as Bangladesh were on the cusp of a historic Test win over India.
Australia defeated South Africa in the first of the three-Test series and continued their lead at the top of the table. South Africa will have to comeback stronger to stay alive in the cycle.
Pakistan were earlier knocked out of the race after England whitewashed them 3-0 in their own backyard.
The first cycle of the ICC World Test Championship was won by New Zealand when they beat England in Southampton in the final in June 2021.
For the second cycle, the points system is revised. The cycle will stretch from 2021 to 2023 and according to the new points system, all matches will be contested for the same number of points. There are 12 points for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie. This is different from the first cycle where each series was worth the same number of points which was then altered due to COVID-19. The teams were then ranked on the basis of the percentage of points earned from the total points accumulated.
In this, each of the nine teams will play six series — three home and three away. The teams will continue to rank on a percentage of points basis to standardise the imbalance in the number of matches played by the teams.
Below is the updated points table for the second cycle of the World Test Championship:
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Tied
|N/R
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|13
|9
|1
|3
|0
|0
|120
|76.92
|2
|India
|14
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|99
|58.93
|3
|South Africa
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|72
|54.55
|4
|Sri Lanka
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|64
|53.33
|5
|England
|22
|10
|8
|4
|0
|0
|124
|46.97
|6
|West Indies
|11
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|54
|40.91
|7
|Pakistan
|12
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|56
|38.89
|8
|New Zealand
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|28
|25.93
|9
|Bangladesh
|12
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|16
|
11.11
