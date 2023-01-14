India defeated South Africa by seven wickets on the back of stunning performances from skipper Shafali Verma and fellow opener Shweta Sehrawat to kickstart their Women’s Under-19 World Cup campaign on a high in Benoni on Saturday.

In a match that could be termed a run-fest, India chased down 167 with seven wickets and 21 balls to spare.

Verma gave India a flying start, scoring 45 runs from 16 deliveries, with nine boundaries and a six. She was dismissed at the start of the eighth over when India had reached 77. Sehrawat, however, played a longer haul and anchored India to a dominating victory over Proteas as she smashed 92 from 57 deliveries with as many as 20 boundaries.

Vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat scored a superb 9️⃣2️⃣* off just 57 deliveries and bagged the Player of the Match Award 🙌🏻#TeamIndia off to a winning start in the #U19T20WorldCup with a 7️⃣-wicket victory against South Africa 👏🏻👏🏻 Scorecard 👉https://t.co/sA6ECj9P1O… pic.twitter.com/iCSDHYLYji — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 14, 2023



Earlier, South Africa were restricted to 166 and Verma proved to be the pick of bowlers as well as she returned with figures of 2/31 in four overs. Sonam Yadav and Parshavi Chopra as well scalped a wicket each.

Opener Simone Lourens top scored with 61 runs for South Africa and she also ensured that her side was off to a flying start.

Elsewhere, Sri Lanka pushed out the USA to win the match by seven wickets and kick off their campaign on a positive note.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.