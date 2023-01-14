Skipper Shafali Verma smashed 44 off 16 deliveries and also bagged two wickets to lead the team from the front.
India defeated South Africa by seven wickets on the back of stunning performances from skipper Shafali Verma and fellow opener Shweta Sehrawat to kickstart their Women’s Under-19 World Cup campaign on a high in Benoni on Saturday.
In a match that could be termed a run-fest, India chased down 167 with seven wickets and 21 balls to spare.
Verma gave India a flying start, scoring 45 runs from 16 deliveries, with nine boundaries and a six. She was dismissed at the start of the eighth over when India had reached 77. Sehrawat, however, played a longer haul and anchored India to a dominating victory over Proteas as she smashed 92 from 57 deliveries with as many as 20 boundaries.
Earlier, South Africa were restricted to 166 and Verma proved to be the pick of bowlers as well as she returned with figures of 2/31 in four overs. Sonam Yadav and Parshavi Chopra as well scalped a wicket each.
Opener Simone Lourens top scored with 61 runs for South Africa and she also ensured that her side was off to a flying start.
Elsewhere, Sri Lanka pushed out the USA to win the match by seven wickets and kick off their campaign on a positive note.
