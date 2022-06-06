Jasprit, Shami and Bhuvneshwar are my idols, never followed Waqar, says Umran Malik

After India's upcoming pace star Umran Malik's bowling action was compared to Pakistan's great Waqar Younis by another pace legend Brett Lee, the 22-year-old 'Jammu Express' said he never followed the Pakistan bowler as he had his own idols to follow when he was growing up.

In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, 45-year-old Lee, who took over 700 international wickets, was impressed by Umran during the IPL 2022 and tipped him to play Test cricket soon while comparing his bowling action with Waqar.

However, Umran, who clocked 156.9 kmph and picked 22 wickets from 14 games in the recently-concluded IPL, said Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are his idols and he never followed Waqar.

“I have not followed Waqar Younis. I have a natural action. My idols include (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami and Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) bhai. I used to follow them when I was playing while coming through the ranks,” said Umran at Indian Express Idea Exchange.

Umran is expected to make his India debut this week as he is part of the squad that faces South Africa in a five-match series, starting this Thursday. The young pacer is awaiting this opportunity and wishes to win matches for his side single-handedly.

“There’s no point getting carried away. If it is destined to happen, it will Inshallah. I want to do my best for my country. I have got an opportunity in these five (T20I) matches (against South Africa). My goal will be that we win all five matches, I perform well and single-handedly win those games for India,” he said.

“Firstly, I am really grateful for all the love and respect that I have been getting from all over India. Relatives and other people keep coming home, it feels very good. I have been a bit busy after the IPL, but have not missed training and practice.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.