'Umran Malik is very much in our plans': Rohit Sharma hints at pacer's inclusion in T20 World Cup squad

India and England will be up against each other in the first T20I fixture on Thursday in Southampton as the focus now shifts to the limited-overs format.

Captain Rohit Sharma who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the fifth Test is back with the side following a negative test.

Sharma has put his weight behind pacer Umran Malik and said that the fast bowler is in the scheme of things going ahead with the T20 World Cup preparations.

“He is very much in our plans. We are trying to give him an understanding as to what the team requires from him as well. Yes, there will be times when we want to try out a few guys and Umran is definitely one of those guys,” Rohit said during the presser.

“Keeping one eye on the World Cup, we want to see what he has to offer for us. He is definitely an exciting prospect. During the IPL, we saw that he could bowl fast. It’s about giving him the role, whether we want him to bowl with the new ball or want to use him in the middle overs,” he added.

Umran had impressed everyone with his pace during the IPL and was subsequently drafted into the Indian team that faced Ireland in the two T20Is. The right-arm fast bowler made his international debut for India during the series against Ireland.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.