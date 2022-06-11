Umran Malik doesn't lack anything, needs to develop a great mindset: Kapil Dev

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev feels that it's "too early" for pace sensation Umran Malik to play for India. The Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler was the find of the recently-concluded IPL 2022 as he took 22 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 14 matches.

The best part of his bowling is his ability to consistently bowl at 150 kmph. After an impressive IPL, Umran got a maiden call-up to the national side for the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. However, he did not find a place in the playing XI in the first T20I.

Now, Kapil has shared his views on the tearaway pacer. He feels Umran should be given ample time in the international arena to excel.

"I am very happy with his selection. But it's too early... you have to give him at least two-three years at this level. We reserve high praise for a player, then he disappears after one year... but there's no lack of talent," Kapil Dev said on Uncut YouTube channel.

"I want Umran to keep himself in a good environment and continue the hard work at the same pace. By seeing his ability, I don't think he lacks anything. He needs to develop a great mindset moving forward, and also needs to consult good bowlers and see footage of their bowling."

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain also added that Umran needs to work on his economy rate.

"If you are bowling 150-plus, economy of 9 isn't a good thing. It should be around 6 to 7. He (Umran) has to improve upon this... try out yorkers and understand the mindset of the batter. But all these things develop with time. He will improve as he bowls against quality batters and hopefully his economy comes down," added Kapil.

All eyes will be now on India's team sheet for the second T20I against South Africa to see if Umran gets to debut. The match will be played on 12 June.

