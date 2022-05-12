Umran Malik certainly capable of playing international cricket: Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn has warned India about misusing Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik and urged to manage the speed sensation well. Umran has had a hot and cold IPL so far but former South African seamer feels there is no need to try anything too different.

"[No need to] try anything too different, stick to what you know and what works for you. The moment you start introducing different things to your body, maybe in the gym or in the bowling action, that is when injuries sneak in. For him, it is about managing what he does," Steyn told The Week.

Steyn feels Umran has what it takes to play cricket at the international level and insisted that the manner in which the speedster is used will be critical.

"How India uses him is up to them, but he is certainly capable of playing international cricket. One guy bowling 150kmph consistently; I think every international team will want him. How and where you use him is critical,” Steyn said.

"...tell you he is looking for pace all the time. This makes batters think differently in the way they approach him and where they score off him. That is the reason he has picked up wickets. The message to him is to keep things simple. [Just] stay straight, look to attack the stumps, use the bouncer, be smart when you want to change pace, and bowl to your field," Steyn concluded on Umran.

After some off-colour outings, where he leaked plenty of runs, Umran would now look to end the season on a high with consistent performances and help SRH stay alive in the race to the playoffs. Along with Abdul Samad, Umran was one of SRH's uncapped retentions. While Samad lost his place in the XI early in the season, Umran has featured in all fixtures for the Kane Williamson-led unit.

