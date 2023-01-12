The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi witnessed a bizarre incident as umpire Aleem Dar got hit by a throw during the game and it led to an angry reaction from the veteran. The incident took place in the 36th over of New Zealand’s innings when Mohammad Wasim Jr collected a Glenn Phillips shot and sent the ball back to the non-striker’s end, but he ended up hitting the umpire.

Aleem Dar was clearly hurt as he got angry and threw the bowler Haris Rauf’s shirt on the ground. Later, pacer Naseem Shah was seen giving him a massage and the match resumed after a brief hiatus.

Meanwhile, New Zealand won the second ODI by 79 runs to level the series 1-1. They had lost the first match of the series by six wickets but in the second ODI, Devon Conway scored 101 off 92 balls and Kane Williamson slammed 85 as the visitors posted 261 all-out batting first. Mohammad Nawaz got four wickets for Pakistan and Naseem Shah added three more.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 182 with Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee taking two wickets each. Captain Babar Azam top-scored with 79 off 114 balls while Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman failed to convert the starts.

The final ODI will take place on 13 January in Karachi.

