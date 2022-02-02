U19 World Cup 2022: Before India-Australia semi-final, a look at their previous clashes and standout performers

India will square off against Australia in the semi-final of the 2022 U-19 World Cup.

Last edition's runners-up India have had an excellent run so far. They have played like champions and have won all four matches. They dominated the group stage by thumping South Africa (by 45 runs), Ireland (by 174 runs) and Uganda (by 326 runs). And then in the quarter-final, they earned a hard-fought win against Bangladesh. They bundled out Bangladesh for 111 and then chased it down with five wickets in hand.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been their top performer with the bat with 272 runs at an average of 68. While left-arm spinner Vicky Otswal has been their highest-run getter with 9 wickets at 9.66 and an economy rate of 3.10.

Australia, on the other hand, have lost one match in the tournament. They started off well with a convincing six-wicket win over West Indies in their opener. They, however, suffered a jolt in their next match as Sri Lanka chased down 176 to win the clash by four wickets.

The Aussies then bounced back with comprehensive wins, beating Scotland by seven wickets. They ended second in their group below Sri Lanka to qualify for the knockouts. In the quarter-final, they thumped Pakistan by 119 runs.

Opener Teague Wyllie has been Australia's highest run-scorer with 264 runs at an average of 132 which includes two fifties and a century.

Tom Whitney and Salzmann have been their joint-highest wicket-taker so far with seven wickets. Whitney has averaged 12.85 while Salzamann has averaged 19.

Over the years, India vs Australia rivalry has been one of the fiercest across age groups. These two have met seven times in the U-19 World Cups with India having an upper hand with five wins, compared to Australia's two. The Australians dominated the first two editions winning in 1988 and 1998, it's been all India from thereon.

Here's a look at their previous clashes along with top performers in those matches.

2020 U-19 World Cup

India made it five wins in the last five matches with a comprehensive 74-run win against Australia in the quarter-final. Australia won the toss and elected to field and got off to a good start as they bowled with discipline and kept the Indian batsmen under check.

The pressure got to the Indians as they lost three quick wickets. But star batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal held the fort at one end and scored a crucial 62 off 82. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Atharva Ankolekar (55 off 54) and Ravi Bishnoi (30 off 31) breathed some life into the innings as they put on 60 runs off 58 balls to help India achieve some respectability at 233.

In reply, pacer Kartik Tyagi ripped through the top order, reducing them to 17/4. Like Jaiswal, Australia opener Sam Fanning anchored the innings with a 217-ball 75 as he put on a couple of crucial partnerships, first with wicket-keeper batsman Patrick Rowe (21) and then Liam Scott (35).

Bishnoi broke the 81-run stand between Fanning and Scott to turn the match around. And then left-arm pacer Akash Singh had Fanning caught behind to deliver the killer blow. He ran through the tail and picked up three wickets as India bundled Australia out for 159. Tyagi was named the player of the match for his 4/24 from eight overs.

2018 U-19 World Cup

India’s young guns thrashed their Aussie counterparts by eight wickets in their 2018 U-19 World Cup clash. The stakes could not have been higher as it was the final match of the tournament.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Australia posted 216 on the board, with J Merlo top-scoring with 76. Anukul Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shiva Singh and Ishan Porel pitched in with two scalps each at an economy rate of less than six per over. In reply, India lost only two wickets and chased down the target quite comfortably, courtesy Manjot Kalra, who was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Left-handed Manjot struck an unbeaten 101, a knock that was studded with eight fours and three maximums, to take his side home.

2018 U-19 World Cup (Group stage)

In the 2018 edition, India did a double on Australia. They first met in the group stage. India won the toss and elected to bat. The Openers Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra laid a solid foundation as they put on 180 for the opening wicket. Captain Shaw missed out on his century as he was caught behind for 94 off Sutherland. Kalra fell short by 14 runs. Shubman Gill then took over the mantle and scored a brisk 63 off 54 as India posted a formidable 328/7.

For Australia, medium-pacer Jack Edwards picked up four wickets while off-spinner Param Uppal bowled a frugal spell of 1/35 from 8 overs.

In reply, Australia started off well with the openers - Edwards and Max Bryant adding 57 for the first wicket. Edwards played the anchor role and made 73 off 90 as he put on a couple of good partnerships. At 145/2 Australia seemed to be on course but Shivam Mavi cleaned up Jonathan Merlo and that changed the course of the match as they suffered a middle-order collapse. They lost 83/8 as Mavi (3/45) and Kamlesh Nagarkoti (3/29) scythed through the middle and lower order to hand India a thumping 100-run victory.

2012 U-19 World Cup

Before 2018, the two sides had also clashed in the final of the 2012 edition, wherein, once again, Australia had to settle for a defeat.

Winning the toss, India elected to bowl first. The clash saw Australia set a target of 226 before the hosts, courtesy skipper William Bosisto, who was unbeaten on 87. Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers and picked up four wickets, with 5.40 as his economy rate.

Among the Indians as well, it was their skipper Unmukt Chand who stepped up to the challenge. Alongside Smit Patel, who was unbeaten on 62, the stylish right-hander smacked an unbeaten 111, a knock laced with six sixes and seven fours, to help his side beat Australia by six wickets. Chand was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his heroics with the bat.

2000 U-19 World Cup

India squared off against Australia in the semi-final of the 2000 U-19 World Cup and won the contest by a comprehensive margin of 170 runs.

Opting to bat first, India finished their innings at 284/6, with contributions from Manish Sharma (65), Yuvraj Singh (58), and the most notable one by opener Ravneet Ricky (108). Ricky smashed 14 fours during his stay at the crease.

Later, India were clinical in the bowling department and bundled out the Aussies for 170 runs as none of their batsmen were able to cross the fifty-run mark. The pick of the Indian bowlers was Anup Dave, who scalped three wickets and conceded only 25 runs from his eight overs.

Ravneet’s heroics helped India reach the finals of the tournament where they beat Sri Lanka by six wickets, thereby clinching their first U-19 title.

1998 U-19 World Cup

India suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the 1998 edition of the Under 19 World Cup in South Africa.

Opting to bat first, India were bundled out for 174, with Mohammad Kaif (60) and Shibsagar Singh doing the bulk of the scoring. After a good bowling performance from Steven Busbridge and James Hopes, who picked up two wickets each at an economy rate of 2.62 and 2.75 respectively, the Aussie batsmen chased down India’s total in merely 29.3 overs.

While they did lose four wickets in the chase, it was Hopes, this time in the batting department, who took Australia home with a 51-run knock which included seven fours and a maximum.

1988 U-19 World Cup

Australia outclassed India by seven wickets when the two sides locked horns with each other in the first-ever U-19 World Cup in 1988.

Electing to field first, Australia contained India to 132 as Nayan Mongia top-scored with a 46-run knock. It was Brian McFayden who gave major headaches to the Indian batting lineup, picking up four wickets from his eight overs and conceding runs at an impressive economy rate of 2.50.

In reply, Australia comfortably chased down India’s total with over 10 overs to spare. While they lost three wickets during the chase, Stuart Law looked impressive during his unbeaten 72-run knock that eventually took his side home.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.