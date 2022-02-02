U19 World Cup 2022: A look at head-to-head record between India and Australia

One of the most intense rivalries in cricket, be it any age group or any format, India vs Australia will once again take centre stage when the two teams meet in the Super League semi-final 2 of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 in the West Indies on Wednesday.

India, led by Yash Dhull, entered the last-four stage having won all the group matches, while Australia’s only defeat in the tournament so far has been to Sri Lanka, when skipper Dunith Wellalage’s 52 led the Lankans to a four-wicket win while chasing down 176.

India were placed in Group B, and began their campaign with a comfortable 45-run win over South Africa in their first group match in Guyana, on the back of an 82 from Dhull and a five-wicket haul from Vicky Ostwal.

Later Dhull and five others tested positive for COVID-19, which meant Nishant Sindhu led the side in their next game against Ireland.

Even without their regular skipper, the Boys in Blue eased past Ireland by 174 runs on the back of impressive knocks from Angkrish Ranghuvanshi (79) and Harnoor Singh (88) coupled with a fine all-round bowling display.

This was followed by another walk in the park against Uganda, who were bundled out for 79 while chasing 406.

Dhull was among the returnees for the Super League quarter-final against Bangladesh, but India missed Nishant due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Bangladesh were bundled out for 111 after being put to bat first, and despite a batting hiccup from the Indians, Dhull and Kaushal Tambe helped India cross the finish line to reach the last-four stage.

Australia were placed in Group D, and Cooper Connolly’s side began their campaign with a six-wicket win over hosts West Indies, before losing to Sri Lanka.

However, an inspired top-order batting display, notably that of a century from Tague Wyllie, would take Aussies over the finish line while chasing Scotland’s 237 in their next group match.

In the Super League quarter-final against Pakistan, the Aussie top-order once again shone to put up a total of 276/7.

In reply, William Salzmann took three as the Aussies eventually won the contest by 119 runs to reach the semis.

Head-to-head in U19 World Cup

Both India and Australia have met at the Under-19 World Cup seven times, with India emerging victorious on five of those occasions.

Notably, Australia haven’t beaten India at the U19 World Cup since 1998, when Mohammad Kaif’s 60 went in vain as India were bundled out for 174 in a Pool match. In reply, James Hopes scored 51 runs while the rest of the batting lineup too contributed as Australia clinched victory by six wickets.

This was Australia’s second win over India at the U19 World Cup, having beaten them at the inaugural edition in 1988.

India have gone on to get the better of Australia in 2000, 2012, 2018 and 2020 editions of the tournament, with their most notable victory being the 2012 one that sealed them a title triumph in Townswille, Australia.

India were led by Unmukt Chand in that edition, and they opted to field in the final. William Bosisto played a captain’s knock for Australia with an unbeaten 87 to set India a target of 226.

India lost Prasanth Chopra early but Unmukt would put up an inspired effort with an unbeaten 111 (130 balls) despite losing three other wickets at the other end.

Current Test specialist Hanuma Vihari was part of that squad. He was dismissed for four but Smit Patel (62*) supported Unmukt to lead India to their third title triumph.

Six years later, India led by Prithvi Shaw, would meet the same opponents in the 2018 edition twice — once in the group stage, and later on in the final.

In the group stage, the Indian top-order ran riot as Prithvi Shaw (94), Manjot Kalra (86) and Shubman Gill (63) helped the Boys in Blue post 328/7 after opting to bat first.

In reply, none of the Aussie batters barring Jack Edwards (73) converted starts into big knocks and that cost them dearly, eventually collapsing for 228. Ishan Porel was the top wicket-taker with three scalps.

Less than month later, the two teams would go head-to-head yet again, once again on the big stage of the tournament — the final.

Manjot Kalra’s unbeaten 101 was the highlight of that final in Mount Manguai, as India chased down Australia’s total of 216 with eight wickets to spare.

It was a forgettable batting display from Australia, led by Jason Sangha, as only Jonathan Merlo (76) converted a start to a proper knock among the batters.

Kalra was named player of the match, while Gill, with 372 runs in the tournament, was adjudged player of the tournament.

India would go on to defeat Australia by 74 runs in the 2020 edition at the quarter-final, but eventually lose to Bangladesh in the final of that tournament.

India beat Australia by nine wickets in a warm-up match ahead of the ongoing tournament, but warm-up matches don’t count as official matches.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.