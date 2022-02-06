U-19 World Cup 2022: 'We are all very proud', Indian cricket fraternity hails champions Yash Dhull and Co

India clinched a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title on Saturday by beating England by four wickets in the final.

India chased down the 190 run target, closing things out with a six with 14 balls to spare, after dismissing England, playing their first final in the tournament in 24 years, for 189.

Fast bowler Raj Bawa claimed 5-31 while Ravi Kumar finished with 4-34.

England were 91/7 at one stage before a sparkling 95 from James Yew gave them a fighting chance but India were never really in trouble with Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu both making half-centuries.

The record title win sparked big celebrations on Twitter as former and current cricketers, BCCI administrators wished the Yash Dhull-led team for its success. Here are some of the best tweets:

Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 5, 2022

Our future stars are shining bright!

Congratulations to #TeamIndia for winning the #U19CWC. Well played @BCCI pic.twitter.com/7boNHpZcjN — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 6, 2022

Congratulations india U-19 Worldcup champions pic.twitter.com/wjsGUTunei — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) February 5, 2022

Jalwa hai hamaara yahaan.

Many congratulations @BCCI on becoming champions for the 5th time.

Fantastic contributions from everyone and a deserved title. Enjoy the moment boys #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/E0zqirfIPA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022

Congratulations #IndiaU19 for winning the Worldcup. Showed resilience and maturity under pressure. Well done Team — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 6, 2022

Congratulations to our Under 19 boys on a stellar campaign at the #U19CWC . Despite several challenges, showed amazing resilience ,temparement and guts to win the Cup in grand style. Fantastic achievement and we are all very proud. pic.twitter.com/MOKwHBJ6rY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 6, 2022

Covid hit their camp during the WC and at one point had only 12 to choose from. Yet the intensity didn't drop amidst adversity. Won every game, that too clinically. Proud of the team. Special congratulations to @VVSLaxman281, Hrishikesh, Sairaj, Manish & other staff #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/t1tQpRv3pT — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 6, 2022

World Champion at 19! Congratulations boys and a great future waiting for all of you. Splendid efforts by @BCCI and its coaches and special mention of @VVSLaxman281 bhai. Well deserved trophy. #Under19WorldCup2022 #Cricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/3Lh5EPcqx2 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 6, 2022

Paaanch Ka Punch Well done, India U-19 for quite literally owning this tournament. 5th title. The most successful team at this level…for a long-long time. May this be the start of a hugely successful journey for all of you #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/UVAxNi5XoN — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2022

Our , our team and our world champions! Congratulations . What is most impressive about this team, there was always a new hero either with any or ball whenever team needed most. #Cricket #Under19WorldCup2022 #Congratulations Team India pic.twitter.com/T9YMoZjEXF — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) February 6, 2022

Congratulations on winning the U19 World Cup ! Well done and thoroughly deserved #U19WorldCup2022 #IndiaU19 pic.twitter.com/RJWAN14pe6 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) February 5, 2022

Congratulations boys & everyone involved in the process. https://t.co/SrU3W4xRXc — RAAMESH POWAR (@imrameshpowar) February 6, 2022

With AFP inputs

