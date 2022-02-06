Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

U-19 World Cup 2022: 'We are all very proud', Indian cricket fraternity hails champions Yash Dhull and Co

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 6th, 2022
  • 11:06:45 IST

India clinched a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title on Saturday by beating England by four wickets in the final.

India chased down the 190 run target, closing things out with a six with 14 balls to spare, after dismissing England, playing their first final in the tournament in 24 years, for 189.

Fast bowler Raj Bawa claimed 5-31 while Ravi Kumar finished with 4-34.

England were 91/7 at one stage before a sparkling 95 from James Yew gave them a fighting chance but India were never really in trouble with Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu both making half-centuries.

The record title win sparked big celebrations on Twitter as former and current cricketers, BCCI administrators wished the Yash Dhull-led team for its success. Here are some of the best tweets:

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: February 06, 2022 11:06:45 IST

