U-19 World Cup 2022: Schedule, squads, venues and all you need to know about the mega event

The 14th edition of the U-19 World Cup will kick off with a clash between hosts West Indies and Australia at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on 14 January, 2022. The final will be played on 5 February at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

West Indies will be hosting the event for the first time. 16 teams are participating in the U-19 World Cup 2022 including West Indies, India, Australia, Sri Lanka, Scotland, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Uganda, South Africa, Canada, UAE, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, who will be fighting for the coveted trophy.

The teams will compete in 48 matches across four host countries - Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts and Nevis and Guyana with 10 venues across these four countries hosting matches.

The teams are segregated into four groups of four teams each. Every side will play a total of three games in the group stage. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super League quarter-final while the rest two teams from the group will compete in the Plate League. India have been the most successful team in the U-19 World Cup with four trophy wins followed by Australia who have three crowns in their bag. Pakistan have won the U-19 World Cup two times while England, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh have won the title once.

Here's all you need to know about the U-19 World Cup 2022.

Groups

Group A: Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates

Group B: India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C: Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group D: Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies

Venues:

St Kitts and Nevis - Warner Park Cricket Stadium , Conaree Cricket Center, (Sandy Point - Warm-up match venue only)

Guyana - Guyana National Stadium, Everest Cricket Club

Trinidad and Tobago - Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Queens Park Oval, Diego Martin Sporting Complex

Antigua and Barbuda - Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Coolidge Cricket Ground

Group stage Schedule

14 January

West Indies v Australia, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Sri Lanka v Scotland, Everest Cricket Club, Guyana

15 January

Canada v UAE, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis;

India v South Africa, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Ireland v Uganda, Everest Cricket Club, Guyana; Pakistan v PNG, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

16 January

Bangladesh v England, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

17 January

West Indies v Scotland, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

Australia v Sri Lanka, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis

18 January

England v Canada, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

South Africa v Uganda, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Afghanistan v PNG, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

19 January

Australia v Scotland, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis;

India v Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

20 January

England v UAE, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

Bangladesh v Canada, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis

Pakistan v Afghanistan, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Zimbabwe v PNG, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

21 January

West Indies v Sri Lanka, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis

South Africa v Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

22 January

Bangladesh v UAE, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

India v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Super League quarter-final schedule

Quarter-final 1: January 26

A1 vs B2, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Quarter-final 4: January 27

D1 vs C2, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Quarter-final 3: January 28

C1 vs D2, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Quarter-final 2: January 29

B1 vs A2, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Semi-final and final

1 February

Semi-Final 1: Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

2 February

Semi-Final2: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

5 February

Final: Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Update from ICC: The fixture schedule for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has been updated after the delayed arrival of Afghanistan into the region.

After successfully obtaining the necessary visas for travel, Afghanistan will arrive in the West Indies and undergo their required quarantine period.

To ensure all fixtures could be completed, four out of the six group C matches in Trinidad and Tobago have been rescheduled as follows:

15 January - Zimbabwe v PNG – Queens Park Oval. Rescheduled from 20 January.

17 January - Pakistan v Zimbabwe - Diego Martin Sporting Complex. Rescheduled from 22 January.

18 January - Afghanistan v PNG - Diego Martin Sporting Complex. Unchanged.

20 January - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Brian Lara Cricket Ground. Unchanged.

22 January - Pakistan v PNG - Queens Park Oval. Rescheduled from 15 January

22 January - Afghanistan v Zimbabwe - Diego Martin Sporting Complex. Rescheduled from 16 January.

TV telecast and live streaming

The U-19 World Cup telecast rights are owned by Star Sports Network. It will be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Firstpost.com will also run the live blog for India's World Cup matches.

Squads

Afghanistan

Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmadzai(vc), Mohammad Ishaq(wk) Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Sayeedi, Allah Noor, Muhammadullah, Khyber Wali, Ijaz Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naweed, Noor Ahmad, Faisal Khan, Naweed Zadran, Bilal Sami, Nangyalai Khan, Khalil Ahmad, Abdul Hadi, Bilal Tarin, Shahid Hassani and Younis.

Australia

Cooper Connolly (c), Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie.

Travelling Reserves: Liam Blackford, Liam Doddrell, Joel Davies, Sam Rahaley, Aubrey Stockdale.

Bangladesh

Rakibul Hasan(c), Prantik Nawrose Nabil(vc), Mahfijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, SM Meherob Hasan, Aich Mollah, Abdulla Al Mamun, Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam, Ariful Islam, Md Fahim, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Md Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naimur Rohman Noyon.

Travelling Reserves: Ahosun Habib Leon, Jishan Alam.

Canada

Mihir Patel(c), Anoop Chima, Arjuna Sukhu, Ethan Gibson, Gavin Niblock, Gurnek Johal Singh, Harjap Saini, Jash Shah, Kairav Sharma, Mohit Prashar, Parmveer Kharoud, Sahil Badin, Sheel Patel, Siddh Lad, Yasir Mahmood

Non-travelling Reserves: Ayush Singh, Eran Maliduwapathirana, Ramanvir Dhaliwal, Yash Mondkar.

England

Tom Prest (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, George Bell, Jacob Bethell, Josh Boyden, James Coles, Alex Horton, Will Luxton, James Rew, James Sales, Fateh Singh, George Thomas.

Travelling Reserves: Josh Baker, Ben Cliff.

India

Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Travelling Reserves: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Amrit Raj Upadhyay.

Ireland

Tim Tector (c), Diarmuid Burke, Joshua Cox, Jack Dickson, Liam Doherty, Jamie Forbes, Daniel Forkin, Matthew Humphreys, Philippe le Roux, Scott Macbeth, Nathan McGuire, Muzamil Sherzad, David Vincent, Luke Whelan, Reuben Wilson.

Travelling Reserve: Robbie Millar.

Non-travelling Reserves: Ryan Hunter, Ewan Wilson.

Pakistan

Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Khan,Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mehmood, Zeeshan Zameer.

Travelling Reserves: Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Zeeshan.

Papua New Guinea

Barnabas Maha(c), Boio Ray, Sigo Kelly, Malcolm Aporo, Toua Boe, Ryan Ani, Aue Oru, Katenalaki Singi, Christopher Kilapat, Junior Morea, Peter Karoho, Patrick Nou, Rasan Kevau, Karoho Kevau, John Kariko.

Non-travelling Reserves: Vele Kariko, Gata Mika, Api Ila.

Scotland

Charlie Peet (c), Jamie Cairns, Christopher Cole, Aayush Dasmahapatra, Olly Davidson, Sam Elstone, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Gabriel Gallman-Findlay, Jack Jarvis, Rafay Khan, Tom Mackintosh, Muhaymen Majeed, Ruaridh McIntyre, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Tear.

South Africa

George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka.

Travelling Reserves: Hardus Coetzer, Ronan Hermann, Caleb Seleka.

Sri Lanka

Dunith Wellalage (c), Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Wanuja Sahan Kumara, Raveen De Silva, Ranuda Somarathne, Malsha Tharupathi, Traveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Vinuja Ranpul, Sakuna Liyanage, Abhisheak Liyanaarachchi, Sadeesh Jayawardena.

Uganda

Pascal Murungi (c), Munir Ismail(vc), Akram Nsubuga, Christopher Kidega, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Ronald Omara, Cyrus Kakuru, Asaba Brian, Isaac Sanyu Ategeka, Ronald Opio, Ronald Lutaaya, Edwin Nuwagaba, Juma Miyagi.

UAE

Alishan Sharafu (C), Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ali Aamer Naseer, Adithya Shetty, Soorya Sathish, Sailles Jaishankar, Vinayak Vijaya Raghavan, Aayan Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Jash Giyanani, Shival Bawa, Nilansh Keswani

Non-Traveling Reserves: Hassan Khalid, Annant Bhargava, Muhammad Zuhaib, Hamad Mohammed Arshad

West Indies

Ackeem Auguste (c), Giovonte Depeiza (vc), Onaje Amory, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Jordan Johnson, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne.

Travelling Reserves: Anderson Amurdan, Nathan Edward, Andel Gordon, Vasant Singh, Kevin Wickham.

Zimbabwe

Emmanuel Bawa (c), Brian Bennet, David Bennet, Victor Chirwa, Mgcini Dube, Alex Falao, Tendekai Mataranyika, Tashinga Makoni, Connor Mitchell, Steven Saul, Matthew Schonken, Panashe Taruvinga, Matthew Welch, Rogan Wolhuter, Ngenyasha Zvinoera.

Non-travelling Reserves: Aishah Chibanda, Luyanda Mtomba, Tadiwanashe Mwale, Declan Rugg, Tanaka Zvaita.

​With inputs from ICC