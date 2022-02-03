U-19 World Cup 2022: 'Incredibly dominating performance', Twitter reacts to India's win over Australia in semis

A dominant India on 2 February defeated Australia by 96 runs in the Super League Semi-Final 2 of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The match was played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua where, batting first, India posted a formidable 290/5 thanks a mammoth 200-plus partnership between skipper Yash Dhull and No 3 batter Shaik Rashid. Dhull smashed 110 while Rashid unfortunately fell six short of a well-deserving hundred.
With this amazing win, Indian U-19 team will lock horns with England in the final eyeing a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title. This will also be India’s fourth consecutive final of the tournament.
Aussies were chasing a big target of 291 runs but were bowled out for 194 in 41.5 overs.
India’s bowling attack led by left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal were too good for the Australian batters.
Ostwal, who was in fine bowling form took 3 wickets. Nishant Sindhu and Ravi Kumar also registered 2 wickets each, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Kaushal Tambe scalped one wicket each.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and congratulated the U-19 squad. Hailing the boys for their extraordinary performance, the Board mentioned in the caption that it is India U-19 players’ 4th successive and 8th overall appearance in the U-19 World Cup finals.
Here's how Twitter reacted to India’s marvellous win:
WHAT. A. PERFORMANCE!
India U19 beat Australia U19 by 9⃣6⃣ runs & march into the #U19CWC 2022 Final. #BoysInBlue #INDvAUS
This is India U19's 4th successive & 8th overall appearance in the U19 World Cup finals.
Scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/tpXk8p6Uw6 pic.twitter.com/tapbrYrIMg
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2022
India become the first team in #U19CWC history to qualify for four consecutive finals pic.twitter.com/KNVU6tEPKT
— ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2022
What an incredibly dominating performance by India U-19. Fourth consecutive final. Wow And this time…unlike the last few editions, our team has no first-class cricket experience (due to Covid). Let’s get the home #U19CWC #INDvAUS
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2022
What an amazing performance by India U19 team @BCCI to reach finals of #ICCUnder19WorldCup. Fourth time in a row. Well done captain Yash Dhull to have led from front along with Shaik Rasheed. Best wishes for the finals and the
— Thakur Arun Singh (@ThakurArunS) February 2, 2022
For the eighth time in a total of 13 editions - and for the seventh time in the last nine (starting 2006) - India will be in an #U19CWC final.
Also six successive wins for India against Australia in this tournament, the last loss coming in 1998.
Sat, 5 Feb: v #INDvsAUS
— Yash Jha (@jhayash) February 2, 2022
Good morning to everyone, especially India’s U-19 boys!
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 3, 2022
How good was Yash Dhull last night
A match-winning 1⃣1⃣0⃣ against the Aussies to take into their record 8⃣th U-19 World Cup Final
#U19CWC#INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/ET2YPu6jHx
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 3, 2022
Record four-time champions India face England in the final on Saturday and will be aiming to extend their dominance in the competition.
Bangladesh beat UAE by nine wickets via the D/L method, while Afghanistan won by 109 runs against Zimbabwe.
Check out the head-to-head of India's meetings against Australia at U19 World Cups.