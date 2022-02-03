Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

U-19 World Cup 2022: 'Incredibly dominating performance', Twitter reacts to India's win over Australia in semis

  • FP Trending
  • February 3rd, 2022
  • 12:25:39 IST

A dominant India on 2 February defeated Australia by 96 runs in the Super League Semi-Final 2 of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The match was played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua where, batting first, India posted a formidable 290/5 thanks a mammoth 200-plus partnership between skipper Yash Dhull and No 3 batter Shaik Rashid. Dhull smashed 110 while Rashid unfortunately fell six short of a well-deserving hundred.

With this amazing win, Indian U-19 team will lock horns with England in the final eyeing a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title. This will also be India’s fourth consecutive final of the tournament.

Aussies were chasing a big target of 291 runs but were bowled out for 194 in 41.5 overs.

India’s bowling attack led by left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal were too good for the Australian batters.

Ostwal, who was in fine bowling form took 3 wickets. Nishant Sindhu and Ravi Kumar also registered 2 wickets each, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Kaushal Tambe scalped one wicket each.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and congratulated the U-19 squad. Hailing the boys for their extraordinary performance, the Board mentioned in the caption that it is India U-19 players’ 4th successive and 8th overall appearance in the U-19 World Cup finals.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India’s marvellous win:

