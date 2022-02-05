U-19 World Cup 2022: From Yash Dhull to Shaik Rasheed, top Indian players to watch out for in final vs England

The young and committed U-19 Indian cricket team has shown fight and a resilient display of cricket in the U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 to make it to the final. This team emulates the previous ones led by Virat Kohli & Prithvi Shaw.

Captain Yash Dhull and Co reached the finals with clinical victories over South Africa, Ireland, Uganda, Bangladesh and one of the other potential finalists in Australia and additionally are still undefeated in the tournament. The cricket on display especially, dominating Australia in the semi-finals bodes well as they take England on in the final on Saturday.

The U-19 World Cup has always had stand out Indian players who have breakthrough performances. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli himself led the U-19 Indian Cricket team in the World Cup to the silverware back in March of 2008. Former Indian cricketer — Mohammad Kaif also guided India to get their hands on their maiden U-19 World Cup title in 2000 against Sri Lanka.

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and many others are products of Indian youth cricket and now perform at the highest level and represent the national Indian cricket team.

Here are the top Indian players to watch out for in the U-19 World Cup 2022 final:

Yash Dhull (Captain)

Captain Yash Dhull has been a consistent performer for team India throughout the tournament — with his 3 consecutive half-centuries against South Africa, Australia and West Indies. He has led the team from the front and topped it with a captain’s performance recently vs Australia when they seemed down and out early on but a strong partnership with Shaik Rasheed brought some essential stability to team India’s innings.

Shaik Rasheed

The number 3 batter position is secured by Shaik Rasheed, an impressive batter who has performed well throughout the World Cup. Shaik Rasheed partnership with Yash Dhull against Australia supported Team India immensely. He has given key performances in matches against Australia and Bangladesh, where he scored 72 and 90 runs, respectively.

Vicky Ostwal

Spinners like Vicky Ostwal, have troubled opposition consistently in the U-19 World Cup 2022. He also got his five-wicket haul against South Africa. India’s bowling lineup has shown incredible versatility and flexibility in terms of variations on the pitch — bowlers like Vicky can pair with other pacers and continue to trouble their opposition.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s massive knock of 144 runs against Uganda garnered a lot of attention, he also played impressively against Sri Lanka — making 56 not out. He has showcased his skill with the ball on multiple occasions — making him a player to watch out for. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is a talented all-rounder who can make a significant impact in the final.

Harnoor Singh

Harnoor Singh has been having a quiet few games ever since his outstanding knock of 88 against Ireland in the earlier stages of the competition. He has a lot of capability and class as an opening batsman — it will be essential for India to put an impressive start to their opening partnership against tough opposition like England. Harnoor will look to get back on top form for the final against England.

India has a talented squad of young players who have played exceptionally throughout the course of the tournament, players like — Raj Angad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Ravi Kumar have also been standout performers.

England, on the other hand, is not a team to be underestimated as they will be hungry to get their first title in 24 years. The English have a very well-rounded lineup — especially their batting as they bat quite deep, it will be a challenge for India to dominate them.

England opener George Thomas’ and Jacob Bethell are top talents who can deliver with the bat. Bowlers like Joshua Boyden and Rehan Ahmed are clinical and use multiple variations to keep the batters in check.

Catch all the live action from the U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 final between India and England, on February 5th, 2022, Saturday from 6:30 PM onwards, live and exclusive on the Star Sports Network

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.