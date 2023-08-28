Sunil Narine became the first cricketer to receive a red card on Sunday during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match. The Trinbago Knight Riders cricketer was penalised after his team was behind the required rate at the start of each of their last three overs against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Explained: What is the football-like ‘red card rule’ introduced in CPL?

As a result, Narine had to walk back and TKR only had 10 fielders in the final over with only two outside the 30-yard circle.

As per the new rules in CPL, if the bowling team fails to start the 18th over in time then one extra fielder would have to come into the 30-yard circle with four allowed outside. If they are late in starting the 19th over then one more fielder enters the 30-yard circle with three allowed outside. And if they don’t start the final over on time as well then one player has to leave the field and only two fielders will be allowed outside the circle.

TKR suffered all three penalties against the Patriots as Sherfane Rutherford smashed 18 runs in the final over to help his team post 178/5.

Knight Riders however won the match by six wickets as Nicholas Pooran smashed 61 and captain Kieron Pollard scored 37 not out

While the captain picks which player would leave the field and Pollard chose Narine as the off-spinner had completed his bowling quota, the skipper wasn’t happy with the new rule.

“To be honest, it will take away the hard work everyone has done. We are like the pawns and we are going to do what we are told. We are going to play as fast as we can. If you are penalised for 30-45 seconds in a tournament like this, it is absolutely ridiculous,” Pollard said after the game.