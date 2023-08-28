Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Watch: Trinbago Knight Riders get first red card in CPL as Sunil Narine leaves the field

Cricket

Watch: Trinbago Knight Riders get first red card in CPL as Sunil Narine leaves the field

Sunil Narine was forced to leave the field as Trinbago Knight Riders were shown a red card for slow over rate in the CPL match against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Watch: Trinbago Knight Riders get first red card in CPL as Sunil Narine leaves the field

Trinbago Knight Riders won the match despite the red card penalty. Image: Screenshot

Sunil Narine became the first cricketer to receive a red card on Sunday during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match. The Trinbago Knight Riders cricketer was penalised after his team was behind the required rate at the start of each of their last three overs against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Explained: What is the football-like ‘red card rule’ introduced in CPL?

As a result, Narine had to walk back and TKR only had 10 fielders in the final over with only two outside the 30-yard circle.

Related Articles

Watch:

Watch: Rahkeem Cornwall's hilarious run-out during Barbados Royals' season opener dominates social media

Watch:

UAE vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st T20I in Dubai, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps seize series lead with 19-run win

As per the new rules in CPL, if the bowling team fails to start the 18th over in time then one extra fielder would have to come into the 30-yard circle with four allowed outside. If they are late in starting the 19th over then one more fielder enters the 30-yard circle with three allowed outside. And if they don’t start the final over on time as well then one player has to leave the field and only two fielders will be allowed outside the circle.

TKR suffered all three penalties against the Patriots as Sherfane Rutherford smashed 18 runs in the final over to help his team post 178/5.

Knight Riders however won the match by six wickets as Nicholas Pooran smashed 61 and captain Kieron Pollard scored 37 not out

While the captain picks which player would leave the field and Pollard chose Narine as the off-spinner had completed his bowling quota, the skipper wasn’t happy with the new rule.

“To be honest, it will take away the hard work everyone has done. We are like the pawns and we are going to do what we are told. We are going to play as fast as we can. If you are penalised for 30-45 seconds in a tournament like this, it is absolutely ridiculous,” Pollard said after the game.

Published on: August 28, 2023 14:21:34 IST

Tags:

also read

Important to be in the present, says India batter Shreyas Iyer after 'roller coaster' recovery from back injury
First Cricket News

Important to be in the present, says India batter Shreyas Iyer after 'roller coaster' recovery from back injury

Iyer, who has not played competitive cricket since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March, opened up on undergoing surgery on his back and the subsequent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 'You do get frustrated, even if you have to prove yourself after 90 Tests'
First Cricket News

Cheteshwar Pujara: 'You do get frustrated, even if you have to prove yourself after 90 Tests'

After an average run both in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well as in the WTC final against Australia, which the Indians ended up losing by 209 runs, Pujara was overlooked for the Test series in the West Indies.

Harmanpreet Kaur insists she doesn't regret outburst in Dhaka during Bangladesh ODI series
First Cricket News

Harmanpreet Kaur insists she doesn't regret outburst in Dhaka during Bangladesh ODI series

Harmanpreet was banned for two matches after she smashed the stumps over the umpire's decision to give her out. Later in the post-match presentation, she had also termed the umpiring "pathetic" during the bilateral series.