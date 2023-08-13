The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is cracking down on teams taking too long to finish their overs. The organisers have announced a number of penalties for the upcoming 2023 CPL — men’s and women’s — if teams are slow in going through their overs. In fact, a player can also receive marching orders much, like in football, if a fielding side is behind the schedule at the start of the final over of an innings.

It will be the first time a red card penalty is being introduced in cricket.

“We have been disappointed that our T20 games have been getting longer and longer each year, and we want to do what we can to arrest this trend. It is the duty of those involved in cricket to ensure that the game keeps moving and we have sensitised both the franchises and our match officials to this duty ahead of the tournament. Our hope is that these in-game penalties are not needed, but we believe they are proportionate and necessary,” Michael Hall, tournament operations director of CPL said in a statement.

What are the penalties?

A red card for a player from the fielding side who will have to sit out is the harshest of penalties that have been drawn up.

If a team is behind the required over rate at the start of the 18th over, one additional fielder will have to enter the fielding circle, for a total of five inside the circle.

If a team is behind the required over rate at the start of the 19th over, two additional fielders will have to enter the fielding circle, for a total of six inside the circle.

If a team is behind the required over rate at the start of the final over, one fielder from the side will have to sit out. This player will be selected by the fielding side captain. Also, the team will have six fielders inside the circle.

The batting team will also have a duty to keep the game moving at a faster rate. The umpires can give a warning for time wasting, after this first and final warning, the batting team will be given a five-run penalty for each instance of time wasting.

How the over rates will be calculated?

CPL will be using the 85-minutes-per-innings rule for T20 cricket.

The 17th over of an innings should be completed by 72 minutes and 15 seconds, while the 18th over by 76 minutes and 30 seconds. The 19th over should be completed by 80 minutes and 45 seconds.

“Over rates will be monitored by the third umpire and communicated to the captains via on-field umpires at the end of every over, as well as to the crowd and TV audience, with graphics showing how far they are behind (or ahead of) the over rate. Dispensations will be given for injuries, DRS and time-wasting by the batting side where appropriate,” the statement said.

The CPL 2023 starts on 17 August with Jamaica Tallawahs taking on St Lucia Kings at Gros Islet, while the WPL will start on 1 September with a match between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors in Bridgetown, Barbados.