Velocity vs Trailblazers Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update and Pitch Report

Deepti Sharma’s Velocity will take on the Trailblazers in the ongoing Women’s T20 Challenge at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (26 May).

Velocity are on a high after their win over Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas. The Deepti Sharma-led franchise won by 7 wickets, despite a superb performance by Supernovas skipper Kaur, who slammed 71 off 51. If they manage to win this game, Velocity will book their berth to the Women’s T20 Challenge final on Saturday.

On the other hand, the Trailblazers will be looking for a turnaround in their fortunes after their 49-run defeat at the hands of the Supernovas.

This exciting contest will decide which teams will face off in the final. While both Supernovas and Velocity already have one victory each, if the Trailblazers win, the finalists will be decided on the basis of run rate. Otherwise, it will be clash between Kaur’s Supernova and Sharma’s Velocity this time.

Ahead of the match between Trailblazers and Velocity, here is everything you need to know:

Trailblazers vs Velocity Telecast

Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Trailblazers vs Velocity encounter.

Trailblazers vs Velocity Live Streaming

The match between Trailblazers and Velocity is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Trailblazers vs Velocity Match Details

The Trailblazers vs Velocity match will be played at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

Trailblazers vs Velocity Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for Trailblazers vs Velocity Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun,

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Maya Sonawane, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav

Trailblazers vs Velocity Probable XIs:

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sharmin Akhter, Jermimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy

Velocity: Kate Cross, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Natthankan Chantham, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Maya Sonawane, Sneh Rana, Kiran Prabhu Nagvire, Ayabonga Khaka

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.