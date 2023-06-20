Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
TPNL 2023: Madurai Panthers spinner Murugan Ashwin takes a stunning catch; Watch video

Dindigul won the match by seven wickets to move to the top of the points table.

Madurai spinner Murugan Ashwin takes a stunning catch. Screengrab from a Twitter video.

Madurai spinner Murugan Ashwin gained all praises for his stunning catch, even though Madurai Panthers lost to Dindigul Dragons on Sunday in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

When batter S Arun slashed Gurjapneet Singh’s delivery in the fourth over of Dindigul’s 124-run chase for victory, the skier that resulted flew closer to mid-off.

But Ashwin, who was fielding at the time, turned around and sprinted to get under the ball before it landed. In the end, he had to dive at full stretch to make the stunning catch.

TNPL season 2023 is being held from 12 June to 12 July.

TNPL is a domestic state T20 league which was formed in 2016 by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). A total of eight teams representing different regions of the state play in the league, namely Salem Spartans, Chepauk Super Gillies, Lyca Kovai Kings (Coimbatore), Dindigul Dragons, Ba11sy Trichy, Tiruppur Tamizhans, Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings.

The league has seen participation from Team India/Indian Premier League stars like Ravichandran Ashwin, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, Murali Vijay, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Dinesh Karthik and Subramanium Badrinath over the years.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: June 20, 2023 17:41:50 IST

