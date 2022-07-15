'Tough day at office for Team India': Reactions pour in as England thrash India by 100 runs at Lord's

After they were thrashed by the visitors in the first ODI, Jos Buttler-led England bounced back to level the three-match series against India 1-1 with an emphatic 100-run victory.

The tricky wicket at the Lord’s was of great advantage to English quick Reece Topley, who single-handedly demolished the Indian batting line-up and ended with career best figures of 6/24.

The moment was even more special for England who achieved this victory at the ‘Home of Cricket’ on the third anniversary of their 2019 ICC World Cup title.

Initially, the England batting line-up struggled against the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. Chahal ended up with 4/47, the best figures by an Indian bowler at Lord’s. But David Willey and Moeen Ali struck up a spirited 62-run partnership and guided the hosts to 246.

When it was time to bat, the Rohit Sharma-led brigade could not manage to stay on the crease and kept losing wickets. The top-order collapsed, leading India fumbling at 31/4. Though Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja did attempt to take their team past the winning post, their efforts were not enough. India were bowled out for 146.

The visitors fell like a pack of cards against Topley, who took an outstanding 6/24. The 28-year-old pacer, whose career has been hampered by injuries, was completely in his element during the game. He scalped the wickets of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, as well as Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna. For his performance, he was awarded the player of the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India’s 100-run loss at Lord’s:

The third and final ODI will take place in Manchester on Sunday, 17 July. After this series, India will depart for West Indies for the T20 and ODI series, while England will play host to South Africa.

