'Top class': Twitter all-praise for under-fire batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane after they stitch 100-run stand

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 5th, 2022
  • 16:09:42 IST

Senior Indian batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane stitched a crucial 100-run stand on Day 3 of the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Both the overnight batsmen continued in an aggressive fashion as they added 111 from just 144 balls. The pair scored 41 off 53 balls on Day 2 after India lost their openers with 44 runs on the board.

The duo was already under tremendous pressure after Pujara managed just 3 runs and Rahane got out for a golden duck in the first innings.

Both the batsmen, who have been going through a lean patch for the past couple of years, brought up their half-centuries but in quick time couldn't go on to convert them into three figures. While Pujara's 50 came off 62 balls, Rahane's half-century was completed in 67.

Prior to this innings, Pujara had averaged just 25.52 (Since 3 January 2020) while Rahane's stood at 24.22. Pujara hasn't scored a century since while Rahane managed one in Australia. This performance would have brought a lot of relief to the duo.

Here's how Twitter reacted after the senior duo led India's fightback.

