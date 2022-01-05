Senior Indian batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane stitched a crucial 100-run stand on Day 3 of the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Both the overnight batsmen continued in an aggressive fashion as they added 111 from just 144 balls. The pair scored 41 off 53 balls on Day 2 after India lost their openers with 44 runs on the board.

The duo was already under tremendous pressure after Pujara managed just 3 runs and Rahane got out for a golden duck in the first innings.

Both the batsmen, who have been going through a lean patch for the past couple of years, brought up their half-centuries but in quick time couldn't go on to convert them into three figures. While Pujara's 50 came off 62 balls, Rahane's half-century was completed in 67.

Prior to this innings, Pujara had averaged just 25.52 (Since 3 January 2020) while Rahane's stood at 24.22. Pujara hasn't scored a century since while Rahane managed one in Australia. This performance would have brought a lot of relief to the duo.

Here's how Twitter reacted after the senior duo led India's fightback.

Timely half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane 👏 Their partnership is now worth more than 100 runs. Watch #SAvIND live on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺#WTC23 | https://t.co/WrcdXdQlUm pic.twitter.com/Tq6LsOrAnK — ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2022

Oh, to understand the mind of those on the brink! A 100 in some style! #PujaraRahane — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 5, 2022

Beyond the runs this partnership put together, and it could end up being the match defining event, was the intent both showed. In the boundaries struck but also in the search for singles. Top class. #PujaraRahane — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 5, 2022

This partnership run rate of 5.24 runs per over makes it the fastest 90+ run partnership of Rahane's career & the second fastest of Pujara's career. With both players' careers on the line & India's away legacy in the balance - two modern greats have delivered. #SAvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 5, 2022

I'm sure "cricket academics" will have 100 reasons why Pujara and Rahane have done better in this innings. But the truth is: when you're sinking in water, you hands automatically start to flutter so that you can stay afloat. Its human nature. To fight. To stay alive. #SAvIND — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) January 5, 2022

When a team keeps winning it is a lot easy to carry players not in form. At some point they will repay the faith if backed. Pujara and Rahane have gone through a tough phase but guess they have saved their careers for another year or so with this stand. #INDvsSA — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) January 5, 2022

Fine, career redeeming half century by @cheteshwar1, full of positivr intent and sparkling strokes — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 5, 2022

The last time before today when Pujara and Rahane scored 50-plus runs in the same Test innings was against Bangladesh at Kolkata in 2019 - in India’s first innings.#SAvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 5, 2022

this partnership between pujara and Rahane given the feeling of.... pic.twitter.com/5aZUhmI8B7 — Young Struggling Man (@1sInto2s) January 4, 2022

Pujara and Rahane had their backs to the wall. But The Wall had their backs all along. What a way to repay the faith. Vital partnership in the context of the game. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Ukr1oj9YLH — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 5, 2022

