Lucknow Super Giants restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a sub-par 121/8 before chasing the target down with four overs to spare to jump to the top of the IPL 2023 points table.
Lucknow Super Giants were back to winning ways after the minor blip against Chennai Super Kings, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets with plenty of overs to spare on Friday to jump to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 points table.
LSG restricted SRH to a modest 121/8 after the ‘Orange Army’ opted to bat in the second game of the season hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Super Giants then would make short work of the target, chasing the target down comfortably with four overs to spare.
Krunal Pandya played an all-round role in the victory and deservedly bagged the Player of the Match award, restricting SRH with a haul of 3/18 before smashing a 23-ball 34 and stitching a match-winning partnership with skipper KL Rahul.
Here’s how Cricket Twitter reacted to the 10th match of the season:
Today’s dinner: Hyderabadi Biryani 😌🔥#LSGvSRH
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 7, 2023
A tough night in Lucknow 😔#OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy #IPL2023 #LSGvSRH pic.twitter.com/ugbJYA4kYt
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 7, 2023
Just the glimpses of what Abdul Samad is capable of! Wait for upcoming matches and you’ll know why #SRH backs him so much! #IPL2023 #IPL #LSGvSRH
— Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) April 7, 2023
Harry Brook when the pitch is not flat: #LSGvsSRH pic.twitter.com/YeBpxypMF6
— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 7, 2023
Aiden Markram to Kavya Maran after today’s match be like 😅.#LSGvsSRH #IPL2023 #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/ZndIvC64sp
— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 7, 2023
SRH before and after Warner-Rashid era pic.twitter.com/YdCW9K5oEB
— Savage (@arcomedys) April 7, 2023
Same Energy ! Same Intensity !
40 Years Old Amit Mishra 💯😎#LSGvsSRH #MIvsCSK #amitmishra pic.twitter.com/9aUyFwW3iw
— Yogi Says (@imyogi_26) April 7, 2023
