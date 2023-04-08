Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'Today's dinner: Hyderabadi Biryani'; How Twitterati reacted to LSG’s five-wicket win over SRH

Cricket

Lucknow Super Giants restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a sub-par 121/8 before chasing the target down with four overs to spare to jump to the top of the IPL 2023 points table.

Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate Yash Thakur's dismissal of Rahul Tripathi. Sportzpics

Lucknow Super Giants were back to winning ways after the minor blip against Chennai Super Kings, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets with plenty of overs to spare on Friday to jump to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 points table.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

LSG restricted SRH to a modest 121/8 after the ‘Orange Army’ opted to bat in the second game of the season hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Super Giants then would make short work of the target, chasing the target down comfortably with four overs to spare.

Read | Pandya’s all-round show and other top moments from LSG vs SRH

Krunal Pandya played an all-round role in the victory and deservedly bagged the Player of the Match award, restricting SRH with a haul of 3/18 before smashing a 23-ball 34 and stitching a match-winning partnership with skipper KL Rahul.

Here’s how Cricket Twitter reacted to the 10th match of the season:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: April 08, 2023 02:41:23 IST

