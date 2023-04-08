Lucknow Super Giants were back to winning ways after the minor blip against Chennai Super Kings, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets with plenty of overs to spare on Friday to jump to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 points table.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

LSG restricted SRH to a modest 121/8 after the ‘Orange Army’ opted to bat in the second game of the season hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Super Giants then would make short work of the target, chasing the target down comfortably with four overs to spare.

Read | Pandya’s all-round show and other top moments from LSG vs SRH

Krunal Pandya played an all-round role in the victory and deservedly bagged the Player of the Match award, restricting SRH with a haul of 3/18 before smashing a 23-ball 34 and stitching a match-winning partnership with skipper KL Rahul.

Here’s how Cricket Twitter reacted to the 10th match of the season:

Today’s dinner: Hyderabadi Biryani 😌🔥#LSGvSRH — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 7, 2023

Just the glimpses of what Abdul Samad is capable of! Wait for upcoming matches and you’ll know why #SRH backs him so much! #IPL2023 #IPL #LSGvSRH — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) April 7, 2023

Harry Brook when the pitch is not flat: #LSGvsSRH pic.twitter.com/YeBpxypMF6 — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 7, 2023

SRH before and after Warner-Rashid era pic.twitter.com/YdCW9K5oEB — Savage (@arcomedys) April 7, 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.