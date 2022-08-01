Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings shared the honours in the Tamil Nadu Premier League final on Sunday after rain hit the match in the second innings and stopped play.

The match was initially reduced to 17 overs-a-side as rains interrupted the first innings and the start was delayed.

Chepauk chasing a target of 139, were required to play a minimum of five overs to constitute the match and get a result.

However, rains increased after the fourth over of the innings and the umpires called up covers. No further play was made possible then till the cut-off time and hence both the finalists had to share the trophy.

Chepauk had struggled to score runs in the first four overs and had the fifth over been played, they would have lost as they were 24 runs behind the par score for the loss of two wickets.

Co-incidentally, the tournament had started with much furore and excitement as the first match itself had witnessed a super over, but the final was a dull affair as rains won over cricket.

In the first innings, Lyca’s Sai Sudarshan played an anchor role scoring a 42-ball 65 to take his team to a respectable total.

However, Lyca’s Sandeep Warrier was awarded the man of the match for his four-wicket spell that choked Chepauk from scoring freely.

Nellai Royal Kings’ Sanjay Yadav was adjudged the player of the series for amassing 452 runs in nine innings at a fantastic average of 90.40 and maintaining a strike rate of 186.78.

However, despite finishing first on the league table, Nellai lost both the qualifiers — first against Chepauk and then against Lyca as they failed to make it to the final.

While this shall be considered as Chepauk’s fourth title, Lyca had a maiden taste of the trophy, albeit partially.

