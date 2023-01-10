Former India batter Aakash Chopra believes Team India should get ready to ‘live without’ the injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup T20 last year due to a back injury , but made a comeback to the national squad for a home T20I series against Australia in September. He played two games against the Aussies and took a wicket, but was once again ruled out with the injury, and missed the T20 World Cup Down Under.

After clearing the fitness test, Bumrah was included in the India squad for the home ODI series against Sri Lanka that starts on Tuesday, but was ruled out on Monday after he complained of ‘stiff back’ while training at the National Cricket Academy.

“I am slightly worried because he has not played cricket since September. Perhaps it’s time to get ready to live without Bumrah. He played an odd match in between where he got injured and didn’t come back. He then comes and goes back again,” said Aakash Chopra in a video uploaded on his official YouTube channel.

“His name comes into the team and then he is not there. He was a late inclusion here and was out again. It’s not a good story because it is a World Cup year and you have already missed the last World Cup,” the former opener added.

While the 45-year-old did admit that Bumrah cannot be replaced, Chopra noted the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna as options of seam-bowling.

“Although there is no one like Bumrah and will not be there as well at this point in time, the good thing is that you have Mohammed Siraj – the way his stature has grown, Umran Malik is doing well, Mohammad Shami does well in ODIs, Arshdeep Singh is ready, I am not sure about Prasidh Krishna’s injury but he is also looking okay,” the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Till date, the 29-year-old Bumrah has played 162 matches across all three international formats for India, having picked up 319 wickets.

2023 will be a crucial year going ahead for the Men in Blue, with the ODI World Cup at home slated for October-November. India have not won a major ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

