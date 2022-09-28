Pacer Arshdeep Singh justified his Team India World Cup selection in style on Wednesday as the young southpaw pacer took three wickets in an over against South Africa during the first T20 in Kochi.

The magical over happened in the second over of the match when the visitors, still reeling from the loss of skipper Temba Bavuma in the first over, had no answer to Singh’s swinging delivery.

Dangerman Quinton de Kock was the 23-year-old death over specialist’s first victim as early as the second ball as the left-handed player dragged it down by playing the ball away from the body. The ball took an inside edge and hit the wicket.

Riley Rossouw was the next to depart three balls later as the left-handed batter played a length delivery away from his body for a thin outside edge to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Singh built further on the momentum by bowling a superb inswinger to newly-in David Miller, who would have felt like a passenger as the ball dislodged the bells.

5 wickets summed up in 11 seconds. Watch it here 👇👇

— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022



Chahar then piled on Proteas’ misery by taking their fifth wicket early in the third over to leave them reeling at 13/5. The batsman to depart was Tristan Stubbs, who also fell for a golden duck.

At the time of writing, the visitors were looking to recover at 72/7 in 16 overs.

