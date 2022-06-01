Thought of quitting ODIs in 2008 but Sachin Tendulkar stopped me: Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has revealed that the thought of retiring from ODIs had crossed his mind after he was dropped by the then skipper MS Dhoni from the XI during the CB series that also involved Australia and Sri Lanka. The right-hander further said that it was Sachin Tendulkar who convinced him to give a second thought to his decision.

"In 2008 when we were in Australia, this question (of retirement) came to my mind. I made a comeback in the Test series, scored a 150. In the ODIs, I couldn't score that much in three-four attempts. So MS Dhoni dropped me from the playing XI then the thought of quitting ODI cricket came to my mind. I thought I will continue playing only Test cricket," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz show 'Match Party.'

"Sachin Tendulkar stopped me at that time. He said 'this is a bad phase of your life. Just wait, go back home after this tour, think hard and then decide what to do next'. Luckily I didn't announce my retirement at that time," he said.

India later won the CB series after defeating Australia 2-0 in the best of three finals. Sehwag went on to be a part of the team for another 7-8 years and was a part of the Indian team that lifted the 50-over World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2011.

